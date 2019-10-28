Bigg Boss 13 October 27 Weekend Ka Vaar written updates: Bhojpuri actor Khesari Lal Yadav to enter the house

Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka Vaar with Salman Khan was full of drama on Diwali night. While it started with the actor revealing his furious self to the housemates, Salman later made sure to make Diwali memorable for the Bigg Boss contestants. The episode opened with Shehnaaz Gill and Arti Singh discussing Paras Chhabra’s negative game while Mahira and Paras were seen gossiping about Shehnaaz aka Sana that she is not at all cute but an over-actor.

Salman asked the contestants why they deserved to stay inside the house while the others did not. Asim said Mahira does not play her own game but she follows someone else. Rashami said that while she was playing honestly, Arti needed to come out of the protective shell. Shehnaaz was asked why the audience should vote her but not Shefali Bagga, the actor said she has been entertaining and Shefali had earlier said the same words to her, which makes it clear that she should be receiving all the votes.

Later in the show, The Khatra Show cast Aditya Narayan, Harsh Limbachiyaa and Garvit Pareek along with YouTube sensation Dhinchak Pooja took over the stage with Salman Khan. Salman confessed he is a fan of Dhinchak Pooja and asked her to sing ‘Selfie Maine Leli Aaj.’ She also promoted her upcoming song, which she has not completed but Salman helped and added a few lines to her song.

After sharing Diwali’s warm greetings with the audience and Salman, The Khatra show cast visited the house to introduce some fun games. Devoleena and Rashami were seen performing ‘Pinga’ song from the movie Bajirao Mastani. Harsh asked Shenaz to take over the stage and entertain with her recent song, which has crossed 10 million YouTube views. Shehnaz also had a fun face-off with Dhinchak Pooja.

After they leave the house, Salman Khan gave another fun task to the contestants called ‘Dimaag Ki Batti’ in which the contestants had to light a bulb on another contestants’ helmet stating a reason.

By the end of the show, Salman welcomed Bhojpuri actor Khesari Lal Yadav on the stage. The actor will be entering the show after the first finale of the season. Khesari said he is excited to go inside the house and looks forward to giving a strong perspective to the contestants, one they lack currently.

Khesari is the third new contestant who will enter the show. Two other contestants – Hindustani Bhau and Tehseen Tehseen Poonawalla – were introduced on Saturday.