Bigg Boss 13 October 25 written updates: Before Weekend Ka Vaar, contestants try to right their wrongs

A day before Weekend Ka Vaar with Salman Khan, the housemates of Bigg Boss 13 tried to redeem themselves by trying to make peace with each other. Sidharth Shukla talked to Rashami Desai and told her to try and steer away from each other’s way and clarify things with each other before coming to conclusions. After creating havoc inside the house on Thursday, Shehnaaz also apologised to Shefali for using cuss words during their fights.

But all of the apologies and peacemaking happened after Bigg Boss intervened and warned contestants against getting aggressive and violent. Friday’s episode began with a massive fight between Paras Chabbra and Asim Riaz. After Paras abused Asim, the latter lost his cool and threatened to hit Paras. He threw things in aggression and was uncontrollable. Sidharth Shukla tried his best to stop him and told him it is the ‘chaal’ of the opposition team Chabbras to provoke him.

After all of them settled down, Bigg boss called Paras, Asim and Sidharth in the confession room and tried to make them understand that they are competitors and not enemies. After their meeting with Bigg Boss, Paras went up to Asim to sort things out but Asim refused to make peace with him and told him he will continue to annoy him.

Devoleena was in tears when Paras told her that according to Bigg Boss everyone in the house is showing too much aggression. She yelled at Bigg Boss and warned him to not compare her with the ‘dirt’ inside the house.

Aarti Singh cried because Shefali refused to share the bed with her. She couldn’t take the hate of the opposite team. A few lighter moments came with Shehnaaz, Asim, Sidharth Shukla and Aarti forgetting all the tension and indulging in funny banters.