Bigg Boss 13 October 24 written updates: Everyone gets nominated for violence during Snake and Ladder task

Can Bigg Boss 13 get worse than this? Well, it’s difficult to say. There’s no rule which the contestants of Bigg Boss 13 haven’t broken. From getting violent and hurting each other physically to constantly talking in English, they have done it all. And, for those fans of the show who thought an all-celebrity season will be better than the previous three seasons which had a mix of celebrities and commoners, they are in for a disappointment.

Advertising

In Thursday’s episode, the two teams, Shukla’s and Chabbra’s, continued to plan and plot against each other. Their animosity reached a level where, among other things, they also fought over chappatis and eggs. While Devoleena refused to cook food for the Shuklas (Shehnaaz, Sidharth Shukla, Aarti and Asim), Asim tried to take away the ‘rotis’ she made for her group. Shehnaaz jumped in the fight and tried to make space for her pan on the gas stove by throwing away the hot pan kept on it already by Devoleena.

Trying to resolve the chaos created both inside and outside the house, Bigg Boss cleared the air around Devoleena slapping Shehnaaz during Wednesday’s Snake and Ladder task. On Shehnaaz’s request, he summoned her in the Confession Room and asked her how is it possible that a person who was slapped couldn’t even feel that she was slapped. He then advised her not to get instigated by Asim and Aarti who told her about Devoleena slapping her.

Bigg Boss also made the last attempt to resume the Snake and Ladder task but in vain. The housemates lost their cool from the minute the task started, Asim started throwing mud balls at Mahira, Shehnaaz kept poking Siddharth Dey and she succeeded as well since Dey got irritated and said inappropriate things about her character and Shukla and Rashami, like always, were busy shouting at each other. Later, Shefali and Shehnaaz got into a tussle and it ended with bruises on Shefali’s hands. Shefali asked Bigg Boss to open the door as she wants to quit the show.

Seeing things getting uglier, Bigg Boss aborted the task and rebuked the housemates for their indecent behaviour. As a punishment, he nominated everyone. Now, Rashami, Mahira, Shehnaaz, Aarti, Asim, Siddharth Dey, Sidharth Shukla, Shefali, Paras and Devoleena are nominated for eviction.

Now, will they get an earful from Salman Khan during Weekend Ka Vaar, remains to be seen.