Bigg Boss 13 October 23 written updates: Sidharth Shukla’s temper brings the worst out of him

Will any sense prevail in the Bigg Boss house ever? Will the viewers ever be able to understand a word the contestants say during their shouting matches? Can this TV reality show get any uglier? Well, after watching last night’s episode of Bigg Boss 13, the answer to all the above questions is same, NO.

Advertising

On Wednesday’s episode of Bigg Boss 13, the nominated contestants were given a chance to swap their place with one of the safe contestants. Bigg Boss introduced the Snake and Ladder task wherein the nominated contestants were given a wooden plank on which they had to make a ladder with clay. Once the dice roll sound is heard, the contestant whose ladder is tallest had a chance to roll the dice and move their pawn ahead on the board. The contestant whose pawn reaches closest to the 50th block gets a chance to swap his position with a safe contestant. However, the safe contestant, as snakes, could mow down their pawns and send them back to the starting position.

Though the task sounded interesting, Sidharth Shukla’s aggression spoilt it all. After Paras destroyed the ladders, Sidharth got aggressive and turned everyone’s wooden plank upside down. This infuriated other contestants who were playing the game decently. Rashami and Mahira started yelling at Sidharth and Siddharth Dey also accused Sidharth Shukla of spoiling the task. Later, Devoleena, who was quiet despite a lot of drama, lost her cool when Sidharth Shukla dismantled her ladder.

In response, Devoleena tried to destroy Shehnaaz Gill’s ladder leading to a tussle between the two ladies. Asim and Aarti who intervened and took away Shehnaaz later claimed that Devoleena slapped Shehnaaz but Shehnaaz said she doesn’t really know if it happened.

Paras and Siddharth Dey quit the task after seeing Shukla’s violent streak and called him a psycho. Mahira and Rashami accused Shukla of getting physical during the task and pushing them. The coordinator of the task Aarti Singh continued to defend Shukla and told Mahira it is her who pushed Shukla first.

All in all, a show which is supposed to entertain the viewers, brought a lot of unpleasant moments leading them to tag the show as ‘disgusting and depressing’ on social media.