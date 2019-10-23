Bigg Boss 13 October 22 written updates: Rashami Desai, Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill among nominated

Each day in the Bigg Boss 13 house comes with a new twist for the contestants and the viewers of the TV reality show. Tuesday’s episode of the Salman Khan hosted show witnessed the weekly nominations and fight between Paras Chhabra and Shefali Bagga after the latter tried to open the cards of Paras’ game and expose his ‘Sanskari Playboy Image’.

To make the nomination interesting, Bigg Boss introduced a task wherein the contestants had to celebrate Rose Day in order to escape nominations. The male contestants had to grab the rose kept in the garden area and give it to one of the female contestants who in turn could nominate any of the boys. Trying to save themselves from nominations, Paras and Asim made best of their efforts to grab the rose.

Paras gave the rose to Mahira who nominated Sidharth Shukla and Asim gave it to Aarti who nominated Siddharth Dey. Shukla also gave the rose to Aarti and she nominated Paras. By the end of the task, Aarti (with maximum roses) and Asim were saved from being nominated and all the other housemates got nominated.

After the nomination task, it was the Vivo task which ruffled feathers inside the Bigg Boss house. Shefali Bagga had to get in her journalist avatar and interview three contestants to bring out their real side. She chose Rashami, Paras and Devoleena.

While Rashami chose not to answer questions related to her and Shukla, it was Paras who got offended with Shefali’s way of conducting the task. During an interview with Paras, Shefali revealed everything Paras told her from him trying to woo Mahira to him using Shehnaaz as a pawn to move ahead in the show. She also accused him of flirting with girls of Bigg Boss house despite having a connection outside the house. To this Paras responded by saying that making connections inside the house doesn’t mean I am going to marry someone.

After the task, Paras told Shefali she has invited trouble for herself by poking him. Shefali was offended and demanded to talk to Bigg Boss inside the confession room. She removed her mic when her demand was not fulfiled. Later she was called by Bigg Boss and was reprimanded for sabotaging the task. Later she called Devoleena and asked her to choose between Shukla and Rashami. Devoleena chose Rashami.