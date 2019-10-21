Bigg Boss 13 October 21 Weekend Ka Vaar LIVE UPDATES

Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka Vaar with Salman Khan on Saturday saw the actor questioning Siddharth Dey for his lewd remarks on Arti Singh during a task given to the male nominated contestants to save themselves from eviction. Later, Salman also tried to understand why the housemates feel that Siddharth Shukla has anger issues and is ill-mannered. Salman cleared to the housemates that Siddharth Shukla did not mean to demean the women in the house when during an argument with Dey, he said ‘gutter.’

The audiences were informed that Rashami, Asim Riaz and Mahira Sharma are safe while Paras Chhabra, Abu Malik and Siddharth Dey can still get evicted.

As per a poll that was run by indianexpress.com, Abu Malik, brother of music composer Anu Malik, will be one of the contestants to leave the reality show. Abu Malik has received the highest number of votes.

Now on Monday, Salman will announce the contestants who will walk out of the show. However, before that, we will see the actor indulging in some games with the housemates. He will ask few of the housemates to take true or false test. The audience will also get to witness Sultani Akhada today.

Actor Rajkummar Rao with his co-star Mouni Roy will promote their upcoming film Made In China.

This week’s second episode of Weekend Ka Vaar, which airs on Sunday at 9 pm, will air on Monday at 10 pm. The change of slot has happened because IIFA Awards 2019 aired on Sunday at 8 pm.