Bigg Boss 13 October 19 Weekend Ka Vaar LIVE UPDATES

Salman Khan is back with the Weekend Ka Vaar. Going by this week’s performance of the contestants, Salman is expected to pull up those who decided to sabotage the ‘Ticket To Finale’ task even before it started. He will also ask Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai to mend their ways and not indulge in petty fights inside the Bigg Boss 13 house.

Like the previous weekend, this time also the makers have planned double eviction. Those who have been nominated include Mahira Sharma, Rashami Desai, Paras Chabbra, Asim Riaz, Abu Malik and Siddharth Dey. While Rashami, Paras and Asim have managed to stay in the limelight to attract the votes of the viewers, Mahira, Abu and Siddharth have failed to entertain the viewers. Now who will leave the house, remains to be seen.

This week’s second episode of Weekend Ka Vaar will not air on Sunday. Instead, it will be aired on Monday at 10 pm. The change of slot has happened because of IIFA Awards 2019 that are scheduled to air on Sunday at 8 pm.