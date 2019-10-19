Bigg Boss 13 October 18 written updates: Sidharth Shukla threatens to hit Siddharth Dey

No matter what happens in the Bigg Boss 13 house, Sidharth Shukla somehow manages to be in the spotlight. Whether it is about him or not, Shukla jumps into every argument and every fight that takes place among the housemates. On Friday, he became the centre of attraction after Aarti told him about Siddharth Dey’s inappropriate comments on her during the task.

Upon hearing Dey’s comments, Shukla went up to him and warned him to watch his words. He got aggressive and said he is not afraid to even hit him. Aarti joined him and said her brother Krushna will not spare Dey. She said she is not even afraid to pay Rs 2 crore probably hinting at the Bigg Boss’ contract which bars any contestant to hit anyone during the show. Seeing Dey being singled out by Shukla and Aarti, Rashami yelled at Shukla for behaving as if he has never disrespected a woman. She brought up how he called her “gutter” on her face.

On the task front, Bigg Boss gave an opportunity to two of the nominated boys to save themselves from this week’s eliminations. They were divided into two teams, Paras and Siddharth Dey in one team and Abu Malik and Asim Riaz in another. There were two walls placed in the garden area with one big hole in the center. Both the boys had to sit on either side of the wall holding their teammate’s hand through the hole. The girls of the house had all the liberties to ensure that one of them loses the grip.

While Aarti and Shehnaaz did their best to make Asim and Abu win, Mahira, Rashami, Shefali and Devoleena targetted them to save Paras and Dey. However, all four boys performed well in the task and by the end of the day, Bigg Boss had to call it off taking into consideration the health concerns. Bigg Boss announced despite their good performance they lost the opportunity to save themselves from evictions since the task didn’t get a winner.