Bigg Boss 13 October 17 written updates: Rashami reveals Sidharth used to abuse her on the sets of Dil Se Dil Tak

It might have been a new day in the Bigg Boss 13 house but the same old animosity prevailed between the contestants. Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai continued to fight over petty things and Paras kept trying to persuade Shehnaaz to join his group. He even told her about the alleged ouster of Shukla from a daily because of his inappropriate behaviour with Rashami and his other co-actors. However, his arguments didn’t stop Shehnaaz from supporting Shukla. She reassured him that she is with him and not Paras.

Later in the day, a fight broke out between Rashami and Shukla over tea. He wanted to make tea for himself and she was cooking food so the stove was not free for him. After a usual shouting match, the two got physical and Rashami yelled at him to not to touch her. Devoleena intervened in their ugly spat to ensure nobody harms the other.

Devoleena also tried to divide the house duties among the housemates but nobody agreed, leaving her agitated. She broke into tears and discussed with Rashami how Shukla has been giving mean statements about her.

On the task front, the housemates of Bigg Boss 13 proved to be a disappointment. Mahira accused Abu Malik of being a bad moderator, Shefali blamed Paras for sabotaging the task and Shukla looked upset with his team’s performance. Ultimately, the task was called off for the day and Bigg Boss expressed his anger over dull and boring performances of both the teams. He told them the audience is fed up with their stupid fights and game plans.