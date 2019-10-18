Bigg Boss 13 October 17 written updates: Paras says Sidharth Shukla was in rehabilitation centre for past one year

With only celebrity contestants this year, the makers of Bigg Boss 13 might have initially thought they won’t require a jail to punish the defaulters of the house. But it seems, they have realised their mistake and have brought back the infamous jail in Thursday’s episode. As if this will make this year’s contestants follow the rules! Well, as usual, the fight of who should be given the jail punishment created a ruckus inside the Bigg Boss house.

Paras and Rashami had their target set on Sidharth Shukla. Abu Malik took Paras and Shehnaaz’s name, Devoleena wanted Rashami and Sidharth to go to jail. Ultimately, on being asked by Bigg Boss, Devoleena takes Shehnaaz and Rashami for the jail punishment. Since Rashami doesn’t agree on going to jail, it is Sidharth and Shehenaaz who takes the punishment.

Earlier in the day, Sidharth Shukla also got into an argument with Paras over the daily duties after which Paras discussed with Devoleena that he knows what Sidharth’s problem is. He told her his and Shukla’s driver were same and thus he knows he was in a rehabilitation centre for the last one year. He was overweight and got back into shape with the help of steroids according to Paras. Devoleena is shocked to know the details about the TV actor.

To clarify certain things, Sidharth asks Bigg Boss to allow him to talk to him in the Confession Room. There, he tells Bigg Boss that he cannot bear Rashami spoiling his image in front of his fans. To this Bigg Boss pacifies him saying, the audience knows what is right and what is not.

In the jail, Sidharth keeps complaining about the heat and in frustration punches the wall of the washroom. Shehnaaz, to calm him down, fans him and makes him laugh with her comic actions.

Now, in Friday’s episode, the audience will see the nominated male contestants fighting in the task given to them by Bigg Boss to save themselves from evictions this week.