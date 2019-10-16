Bigg Boss 13 October 15 written updates: Asim fights with Rashami; Devoleena and Shehnaaz lock horns

As the first finale of Bigg Boss 13 is nearing, the contestants are doing everything to keep themselves in the limelight. While the episode began with a heated argument between Sidharth Shukla and Devoleena Bhattacharjee at night, the next morning Rashami Desai and Asim Riaz broke into a fight over the number of ‘rotis.’

The fight between Asim and Rashami turned into a fight between the two groups inside the house. Asim accused Paras of not cleaning utensils properly and he also fought with Mahira and Sidharth Dey needlessly.

Later in the day, Bigg Boss announced the task BB Toy Factory where girls in the house had a chance to win ‘Ticket To First Finale’ and become the next queen of the house. The housemates were divided into two groups. One was Shukla’s and the other Chhabra’s. Aarti, Shehnaaz, Shefali, and Asim were in Shukla’s team while Rashami, Devoleena, Mahira and Siddharth Dey were in Paras’ team.

They were given raw material to make soft toys and only two members from each group could enter the container kept in the garden area and take the raw material. After stuffing cotton in 10 toys, the leader of the opponent team had to inspect the toys and mark it as accepted or rejected. The toys marked as accepted would only be considered and the judgment would be given on the basis of the number of those toys produced.

As usual, the task got ugly with Mahira and Devoleena fighting with Shehnaaz after Shukla rejected the toys made by the Chhabra’s. The fight got intense between Devoleena and Shehnaaz. Both of them stooped down to dirty levels and commented on each other’s ‘class’.

After their fight, Devoleena told Paras to not to talk to Shehnaaz and adding if he continues to do so, she would give him black rings in the report card. Now, who will get the ticket to the finale will be known in Wednesday’s episode.