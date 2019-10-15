Bigg Boss 13 October 14 written updates: Rashami Desai breaks down after getting nominated

After double evictions during the weekend and contestants opening up in front of Salman Khan, the Bigg Boss house saw some lighter moments in Monday’s episode. Aarti Singh, rumoured to be dating Sidharth Shukla, told Devoleena about her fondness for the actor. But she refused to talk about it to him and even asked Devoleena to not say anything about it to Sidharth.

What started as Shehnaaz’s English test, turned into a revelation about writer Siddharth Dey’s knowledge of the language. He argued the plural of ‘hair’ is ‘hairs’. He said, “If we talk about the hair of two different people it is hairs just like when peoples of two different countries.” Despite Aarti’s strong opposition to the incorrect usage, Dey continued to believe it is ‘hairs’ and not ‘hair’.

The day took an intense turn with Bigg Boss announcing the nomination task called Bigg Boss Bank. Girls were divided into two teams, Team A (Devoleena, Rashami and Mahira) and Team B (Shefali, Shehnaaz and Aarti). They had to get the money from the boys and keep it in the safe. By the end of the task, the team with maximum money would win and be safe from nominations.

Sidharth Shukla, Asim and Abu supported Team B and gave all their money to them. During the task, the groupism in the house became prevalent and the contestants addressed it openly as well. Asim said Sidharth, Aarti, Shehnaaz and him make for a strong group. However, Team B won the task. As a result, Rashami and Mahira got nominated.

Now the list of nominated contestants includes Paras, Asim, Abu, Sidharth Dey, Rashami and Mahira.

Getting nominated for the third time in a row broke down Rashami. She told Abu Malik he should stop saying she won’t get eliminated because of a strong fanbase. She even pointed out how Shukla is playing for Aarti and nobody is playing for her. When Abu discussed Rashami’s crying with Asim and Shukla, the latter dismissed it by saying Rashami has a habit of crying whenever she wants things to be done her way.