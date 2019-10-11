Bigg Boss 13 October 10 written updates: Paras Chabbra and Sidharth Shukla fight over eggs

Broken trust, black rings and fight over food occupied the day of the housemates of Bigg Boss 13. With Paras and Shehnaaz finally parting ways and Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai’s supposed friendship turning sour, Thursday’s episode hardly saw any lighter moments. Leave aside the couples, the race to be seen on the cameras took a toll on the friendships inside the house.

Advertising

After the selection of the first queen, Bigg Boss asked the female contestants to rate the performance of the male contestants. He also announced that the results in their report card will affect the nomination process next week. The task came as a shocker for Paras Chhabra since he has been trying to be in the good books of every girl in the house. Still, he got four black rings from Aarti, Shehnaaz, Devoleena and Shefali. Next to follow suit was Sidharth Shukla who got black rings from Mahira, Koena and Rashami.

Paras felt bad about his friends backstabbing him and to annoy Shehnaaz, asked for a hug from Mahira. Despite her reluctance, he forced her to hug him saying he needs a ‘jhappi’ from a friend after so much tension.

Eggs once again became the subject of a fight in Bigg Boss house. Sidharth Shukla was irked to know Paras wasted 14 eggs. The two got into an argument filled with sarcasm. Later, to make things right, Paras went up to Sidharth and asked him to steer away from aggression.

Rashami Desai was in tears for the thanklessness of the housemates. She was heard saying she cooks for everyone and instead of being thankful, people look for faults in her cooking. She also burst into tears again while telling Devoleena how everyone just talks behind her back and doesn’t confront her. She hinted towards Aarti who has been telling people how Rashami has broken her trust.

While all the drama unfolded, we wondered what was the queen of the house Devoleena doing (apart from pacifying Rashami). The contestants have been breaking all the rules, they have been talking in English constantly, they are not using their mics and are not even performing the household chores, but maybe both, the queen and Bigg Boss, have turned a blind eye towards rules this season.