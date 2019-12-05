Bigg Boss 13 November review: Surprises, shocks and plenty of entertainment

Bigg Boss 13: With Shefali Jarivala, Arhaan Khan, Himanshi Khurana and Hindustani Bhau entering the house, we had a fiery start to November. Bigg Boss 13: With Shefali Jarivala, Arhaan Khan, Himanshi Khurana and Hindustani Bhau entering the house, we had a fiery start to November.

In the previous monthly review of Bigg Boss 13, I had urged the makers to bring in some freshness and entertainment, failing which the chances of the reality show losing its dedicated audience looked quite high. It didn’t help that the show’s TRP was falling as well. November came in like a breath of fresh air with surprises, shocks and plenty of entertainment in the Bigg Boss house.

The makers brought in a whole new bunch of contestants, and many argued it’s unfair to the existing contestants, but honestly, it doesn’t matter until I am treated with 90 minutes of pure entertainment every day.

With Shefali Jarivala, Arhaan Khan, Himanshi Khurana, Hindustani Bhau and Kesari Lal Yadav entering the house, we had a fiery start to the month. The dynamics in the house went for a toss. Hindustani Bhau, popular for his YouTube videos, promised good laughter and entertained in his ‘tapori’ style. The “Kaanta Laga” girl came across as a beauty with brains, and Arhaan Khan was all pumped up to take down Sidharth Shukla, the undisputed king of the Bigg Boss house. Sadly, he fell flat on his face and got evicted after the audience barely saw him on television.

To make a perfect show with some jobless, out-of-sight and out-of-mind celebrities, the makers tapped into Indian audience’s love for controversies and scandals. Why else do you think they got in the not-so-popular Punjabi singer Himanshi Khurana who had a ‘national controversy’ with much-loved Shehnaz Gill. By the way, this ‘national controversy’ was so popular that the audience had to ask Google, ‘what happened between Shehnaz and Himanshi?’

Whatever, I give full marks to the creative heads of the show for making me concerned about the Shehnaz-Sidharth and Aarti-Sidharth friendship as the Balik Vadhu star immediately connected with the new entrants. When Shehnaz and Sidharth passed the test of loyalty and friendship, I cheered because finally there was one real connection that developed in this season of the show.

The other dose of spice and fun came from Sidharth and Asim’s fights. Both of them took turns to provoke, insult and humiliate each other. Who says Asim was just a shadow of Sidharth? I believe he has contributed significantly to Sidharth’s game. Also, Sidharth flirting with Devoleena proved the actor has something more to him than just his anger issues. The two added the much-needed romance which Paras Chhabra-Mahira Sharma, Rashami Desai-Arhaan Khan failed to do.

It was good to see Salman Khan’s wake up calls to the housemates worked in favour of the audience and makers as well. The show got a higher place in the TRP chart and also got an extension of over a month. Now, every episode has something or the other to offer to the audience. But, what has not changed is host Salman’s soft spot for Sidharth Shukla. Can we expect him to get unbiased and fair? Absolutely not. It is THE Salman Khan, and nobody messes with him. Not even the makers.

The only fear I now have is the show going downhill again in a desperate attempt to woo the viewers and keeping them hooked. The re-entries might not go down well anymore since the audience also tends to get bored easily. So, I hope every contestant continues to play his/her own game and keep us entertained in the process.

