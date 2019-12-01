Follow Us:
Saturday, December 28, 2019

Bigg Boss 13 November 30 episode: Highlights

Bigg Boss 13 November 30 episode: Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma face the risk of eviction this week.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi | Updated: December 1, 2019 6:35:54 pm
Bigg Boss 13 Bigg Boss 13 aired on Colors.

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan returned to the small screen with the Bigg Boss 13’s Weekend Ka Vaar episode.

The contestants who are still competing for the Bigg Boss 13 trophy are Shefali Jariwala, Sidharth Shukla, Vishal Aditya Singh, Shehnaaz Gill, Himanshi Khurrana, Hindustani Bhau, Asim Riaz, Paras Chhabra, Rashami Desai, Arti Singh and Mahira Sharma.

Saturday’s episode also saw actors Akshit Sukhija and Mahima Makwana promoting their upcoming Colors show Shubharambh.

    22:58 (IST)30 Nov 2019
    Devoleena leaves Bigg Boss 13 house

    Devoleena Bhattacharjee leaves the Bigg Boss 13 house to seek medical treatment for her back pain.

    22:37 (IST)30 Nov 2019
    Another task
    22:30 (IST)30 Nov 2019
    Actors promote Shubharambh

    Actors Akshit Sukhija and Mahima Makwana are on Bigg Boss 13 to promote their Colors show Shubharambh.

    22:26 (IST)30 Nov 2019
    Bottom two

    After voting by fans, host Salman Khan announces that Mahira Sharma and Paras Chhabra are in the bottom two.

    22:21 (IST)30 Nov 2019
    Vishal is Wazir

    Sidharth Shukla tags Vishal Aditya Singh as Wazir and Hindustani Bhua as Pyada.

    22:09 (IST)30 Nov 2019
    Sidharth assigns tags to contestants
    21:56 (IST)30 Nov 2019
    Undisputed king

    Host Salman Khan says Sidharth Shukla is the undisputed king of Bigg Boss 13.

    21:44 (IST)30 Nov 2019
    Bigg Boss 13 to get a new host?

    Salman Khan hints that he will not be the Bigg Boss 13 host in the extended period.

    21:38 (IST)30 Nov 2019
    Salman pulls up Vishal

    Bigg Boss 13 host Salman Khan pulls up Vishal Aditya Singh for not following the rules of the house.

    21:19 (IST)30 Nov 2019
    Sidharth loses his cool

    Sidharth Shukla loses his cool after listening to Rashami Desai and Vishal Aditya Singh's confession. Sidharth and Vishal engage in a war of words.

    21:17 (IST)30 Nov 2019
    Rashami and Vishal play spoilsport

    Bigg Boss calls Rashami Desai and Vishal Aditya Singh to the confession room and instructs them to inform housemates that they ate the pasta that came as a part of the luxury budget for the winning team. As punishment, Bigg Boss announces that all luxury items have to be placed in the storeroom.

    21:09 (IST)30 Nov 2019
    Extended for five weeks

    Bigg Boss announces that reality show  Bigg Boss 13 has been extended for five weeks.

    21:08 (IST)30 Nov 2019
    Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka Vaar episode begins

    Bigg Boss kicks off the proceedings by announcing that Bigg Boss 13 has become the most successful season in the history of the reality show.

    The Bigg Boss 13 finale will most likely take place in February instead of January.

    Shared a source with indianexpress.com, “The audience has finally gotten hooked to the season and its contestants. And with so many housemates locked in at the moment, it wouldn’t have been logical to end it in a few weeks. The makers are trying to negotiate with Salman for the dates, which he had already given for Prabhudheva film Radhe. If he indeed opts out, Farah Khan will most likely take charge.”

