Bigg Boss 13 November 30 episode: Highlights

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan returned to the small screen with the Bigg Boss 13’s Weekend Ka Vaar episode.
The contestants who are still competing for the Bigg Boss 13 trophy are Shefali Jariwala, Sidharth Shukla, Vishal Aditya Singh, Shehnaaz Gill, Himanshi Khurrana, Hindustani Bhau, Asim Riaz, Paras Chhabra, Rashami Desai, Arti Singh and Mahira Sharma.
Saturday’s episode also saw actors Akshit Sukhija and Mahima Makwana promoting their upcoming Colors show Shubharambh.
Highlights
Devoleena Bhattacharjee leaves the Bigg Boss 13 house to seek medical treatment for her back pain.
Actors Akshit Sukhija and Mahima Makwana are on Bigg Boss 13 to promote their Colors show Shubharambh.
After voting by fans, host Salman Khan announces that Mahira Sharma and Paras Chhabra are in the bottom two.
Sidharth Shukla tags Vishal Aditya Singh as Wazir and Hindustani Bhua as Pyada.
Host Salman Khan says Sidharth Shukla is the undisputed king of Bigg Boss 13.
Salman Khan hints that he will not be the Bigg Boss 13 host in the extended period.
Bigg Boss 13 host Salman Khan pulls up Vishal Aditya Singh for not following the rules of the house.
Sidharth Shukla loses his cool after listening to Rashami Desai and Vishal Aditya Singh's confession. Sidharth and Vishal engage in a war of words.
Bigg Boss calls Rashami Desai and Vishal Aditya Singh to the confession room and instructs them to inform housemates that they ate the pasta that came as a part of the luxury budget for the winning team. As punishment, Bigg Boss announces that all luxury items have to be placed in the storeroom.
Bigg Boss announces that reality show Bigg Boss 13 has been extended for five weeks.
Bigg Boss kicks off the proceedings by announcing that Bigg Boss 13 has become the most successful season in the history of the reality show.