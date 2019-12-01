Bigg Boss 13 November 30 episode: Highlights

Bigg Boss 13 aired on Colors. Bigg Boss 13 aired on Colors.

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan returned to the small screen with the Bigg Boss 13’s Weekend Ka Vaar episode.

The contestants who are still competing for the Bigg Boss 13 trophy are Shefali Jariwala, Sidharth Shukla, Vishal Aditya Singh, Shehnaaz Gill, Himanshi Khurrana, Hindustani Bhau, Asim Riaz, Paras Chhabra, Rashami Desai, Arti Singh and Mahira Sharma.

Saturday’s episode also saw actors Akshit Sukhija and Mahima Makwana promoting their upcoming Colors show Shubharambh.