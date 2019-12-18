Bigg Boss 13 December 17 LIVE UPDATES: Rashami Desai finds her confidant in Vikas Gupta

After a dramatic Weekend Ka Vaar with Salman Khan, Bigg Boss 13 contestants returned to their normal routine which includes loud fights and a bit of fun.
The episode started with Rashami Desai and Arhaan Khan sitting with Vikas Gupta and trying to sort out the entire mess around their relationship. Desai suggested taking a break from it and being just friends until they are inside the Bigg Boss house. Khan agreed to it and promised to clear all the confusion once they are out of the show.
One of the major highlights of the episode was the return of Sidharth Shukla. Shehnaz Gill was called into the confession room where she was surprised to see her best friend and confidant Shukla. Everyone, including his old friend Asim Riaz, was happy to see him back in the house.
Later, Bigg Boss announced the nomination task where every contestant had to break the sugar bottle on the head of two other contestants who he/she wishes to nominate.
By the end of the process, Sidharth Shukla, Arti Singh, Shefali Bagga, Vishal Aditya Singh, Arhaan Khan, Madhurima Tuli and Asim Riaz were nominated for eviction.
After nominations, Vishal and Madhurima discussed the politics of Bigg Boss house and everyone was surprised to see how the former lovers bonded with each other after getting nominated. The episode ended with Shukla losing his temper when Vishal and Madhurima talked in hushed tones late in the night and disturbed others. Shukla asked them to sit outside the bedroom if they wish to talk.
Highlights
Sidharth Shukla's team and fans are making sure to save him from eviction. "It’s time to save Sidharth once again to see him go ahead in this journey and for that he really needs your votes!!! Keep supporting and loving Sidharth by sending all your love and support through votes! You can log on to voot/my jio app and vote!" @sidharth_shukla tweeted.
"Over the past few years I have watched BB very casually. #BB13 is different from the rest of the seasons. & personally I find it’s due to one reason; #AsimRiaz. You are a hero with a heart of gold, & I could not be more proud to call myself a fan. Keep supporting him friends! ❤" wrote @sandhu_navneet_ in a tweet.
Madhurima Tuli will be seen thanking Vikas Gupta and Rashami Desai for not turning their backs on her, unlike the other housemates. In a video shared by Bigg Boss fans, the three can be seen in a conversation.
Vikas Gupta and Rashami Desai are the new best friends in the Bigg Boss house. The two, who have known each other for a long time, talk about how they are extremely giving in nature. Vikas starts the conversation in the presence of Madhurima Tuli and mentions how the two are similar. Rashami praises Vikas and adds, "But the beauty about you is that you know how to execute it. I don’ t like to execute it.’
In a video shared by Colors TV's Twitter handle, we see Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla discussing Rashami Desai's game plan and her relationship with Arhaan Khan.
Sidharth Shukla along with Shehnaaz Gill and Aarti Singh shared a fun moment with Shefali Bagga. He asked her to express her feelings towards Arhaan Khan.
However, an upset Bagga tells Rashami Desai about what happened the very next morning. She stated that it was extremely indecent of Shukla to pair her with Khan amidst all the emotional outbursts and fights taking place between the couple.
Bigg Boss 13 housemates have been complaining about their duties in the house.
Shehnaaz Gill seems relieved to have Sidharth Shukla back. While giving him an update on what happened in the house while he was away, she said Rashami Desai and Arhaan Khan's relationship is coming across as fake.
An avid follower of Bigg Boss, @iPriyankaBhatt tweeted, "A good episode!
What I loved
- Rashami Desai, vulnerable yet strong! So proud of how she handled everything today. Very positive!
- Return of Sid, Asim and his hug, Rashami wishing him bday, Shehnaaz ka epic reaction.
- Vikas Gupta & Rashami's bond!
#BB13"
Rashami Desai called off her relationship with Arhaan Khan in Monday's episode of Bigg Boss 13. Fans are pouring love on her for taking the call so wisely.
"Rashami is so sorted man !!! She could have used all this for unnecessary footage and drama but she has always been calm and respectful towards her relationship 😟 That takes courage #Biggboss13," @impurvishah, a fan of Rashami, wrote on Twitter.
While Vishal and Madhurima are having a hard time reconciling, their fans want to see more of the duo.
"Finally one real relationship in d house, #ViRima r sooo adorable yaar m totally shipping. Despite d fights they obviously do love each other a lot & I soo hope they sort things out & r back together #BiggBoss13 #BB13 #VishalAdityaSingh #MadhurimaTuli," wrote @itzme_roopal
Another Twitter user @PrasuTiwari wrote, "Love to see vishal and @ItsMadhurima19 together they are lovely couple #ViRima"
Shefali Jariwala's husband Parag Tyagi supported her after Kamya Punjabi accused her of coming in between Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz's friendship. He wrote on Instagram, "I am a big fan of u @panjabikamya and ur performance.. u are one is the few wonderful actors we have on television. sorry I don’t agree with ur review on my wife @shefalijariwala . Just wanna know when and how she broke Sid and asim friendship? How she manipulated rashmi to go outside the house? oz she just asked rashmi if she can sort the issue with Arhaan inside the house. But rashmi only told shef that it’s not possible to sort it inside the house, only then shef told them to sort it out outside oz for shef relationship is more important than anything else. Shef is being herself and being emotional with friends that’s she really had to re-access and thank u for making her realize that. And want to brush up ur memory that it’s not shef who told rashmi to file a case on shehnaz it was Bhau who told her this... that’s ok shef needed to realize that there is no value of emotions in Bigg boss house it’s a game, so I am so thank ful to u for making her realize🙏🙏."
Fans hailed Rashami Desai's decision to end her relationship with Arhaan Khan and just be friends with him until they are in the Bigg Boss 13 house. Also, they loved how Rashami wished Sidharth belated happy birthday as he returned in the house. "#RashamiDesai is such a sweetheart. She was the one to remember and wish #SidharthShukla belated bdae 💞💞" one of her fans wrote on Twitter.
Ever since Sidharth Shukla is back in the Bigg Boss 13, his fans on Twitter have been expressing their happiness.
Asim Riaz's elder brother Umar Riaz appreciated his brother for standing by his word of not nominating Mahira Sharma. He tweeted, "#AsimRiaz gave his word to mahira and he did abide by it. I always tell you he is a man of his words! Ehsaan khatam ab aage badte hain game main. 💪 #UnstoppableAsim."
When Vishal Aditya Singh and Asim Riaz told Paras he should atleast show some love for Shehnaz because she loves and cares for him a lot, Paras replied by saying, "But I love her (pointing towards Mahira)."
Asim's brother Umar Riaz was mighty upset with Vikas Gupta for nominating Asim. "#vikasgupta first tagged #asim as a friend during the task and then nominated him. Less of a #mastermind more of a #confusedmind. #AsimRiaz," Umar wrote on Twitter.
In the latest promo, Shehnaz Gill looks upset with Paras for not supporting her during the caprtaincy task. Will this bring differences between the two friends?
Kya #ShehnaazGill hurt hui kyunki woh nahi hai #ParasChhabra ki priority?
Commenting on this week's nomination task, Sumit Kadel wrote on Twitter, "#Asim stood by his word and saved #Mahira from the nomination..but Mahira being Mahira she will bite Asim again in future for sure.. wish she could’ve been nominated, tolerating her is an uphill task for the audience.. #BiggBoss13"
In Monday's episode, when Asim told Shehnaz Gill that he is missing Sidharth Shukla, she said she likes it when he considers Sidharth as his friend. Their this conversation caught former Bigg Boss contestant Kamya Punjabi's attention and she wrote on Twitter, "So #sana said it what i said to #Asim at the #WeekendKaVaar ☺️ @ColorsTV #BB13."
Vindu Dara Singh who has been supporting Sidhartyh Shukla from the beginning of the show tweeted, "Mazah aah gaya aaj! Sid is back! And hope to see mind games between Vikas & Sid Yeh toh waise bhi hoga hi! #BB13."