Bigg Boss 13 December 17 LIVE UPDATES: Rashami Desai finds her confidant in Vikas Gupta

After a dramatic Weekend Ka Vaar with Salman Khan, Bigg Boss 13 contestants returned to their normal routine which includes loud fights and a bit of fun.

The episode started with Rashami Desai and Arhaan Khan sitting with Vikas Gupta and trying to sort out the entire mess around their relationship. Desai suggested taking a break from it and being just friends until they are inside the Bigg Boss house. Khan agreed to it and promised to clear all the confusion once they are out of the show.

One of the major highlights of the episode was the return of Sidharth Shukla. Shehnaz Gill was called into the confession room where she was surprised to see her best friend and confidant Shukla. Everyone, including his old friend Asim Riaz, was happy to see him back in the house.

Later, Bigg Boss announced the nomination task where every contestant had to break the sugar bottle on the head of two other contestants who he/she wishes to nominate.

By the end of the process, Sidharth Shukla, Arti Singh, Shefali Bagga, Vishal Aditya Singh, Arhaan Khan, Madhurima Tuli and Asim Riaz were nominated for eviction.

After nominations, Vishal and Madhurima discussed the politics of Bigg Boss house and everyone was surprised to see how the former lovers bonded with each other after getting nominated. The episode ended with Shukla losing his temper when Vishal and Madhurima talked in hushed tones late in the night and disturbed others. Shukla asked them to sit outside the bedroom if they wish to talk.