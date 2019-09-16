Bigg Boss 13 new promo: Host Salman Khan to kickstart the season on September 29

Every season of Bigg Boss brings about a new wave of curiosity. While the world keeps guessing about the contestants who will join the show, the theme of the season also makes quite the buzz. As readers would know, Bigg Boss 13 will have only celebrities as housemates. But what’s rather baffling is that host Salman Khan, in every teaser, mentions the season will get its winner in just four weeks.

Advertising

In the latest teaser, Salman is dressed up as a chef stirring up a lip-smacking dish, which stands as a metaphor for the new season. As he goes on to add spices and ingredients into the pan, he says, “Iss baar jab satke huye sitaare parosenge mad manoranjan, sabko karna padega dan dana dan (when the quirky celebs will dish out crazy entertainment, we will have to speed things at our end as well).”

Just like the previous teasers, the superstar once again reveals that the finale will happen in just four weeks, while the entertainment will continue for 105 days. The new teaser also confirms the launch date of the season — September 29. Bigg Boss 13 will air Monday-Friday at 10:30 pm while Salman Khan’s Weekend Ka Vaar will air at 9 pm on Colors TV.

A source had earlier shared with indianexpress.com, “This season will not have a specific theme but will be packed with an extra dose of drama. Bigg Boss 13 will only have celebrities for a change as the makers want to get back the old popularity and charm of the reality show.”

For the first time, the set of the reality show has also been moved from Lonavla to Filmcity. As for contestants, celebrities like Chunky Panday, Rajpal Yadav, Karan Patel, Shivin Narang, Dayanand Shetty, Karan Vohra, Swastika Mukherjee, Tina Dutta, Siddharth Shukla, Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Ankita Lokhande have reportedly been approached for the season.