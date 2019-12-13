Bigg Boss 13 December 13 LIVE UPDATES

Thursday’s episode of Bigg Boss 13 had Paras Chhabra returning to the main house and Vikas Gupta becoming the captain.
The day began with Chhabra asking Rashami Desai to do frivolous things during the captaincy task. She was asked to spoil the bathroom and Vikas Gupta had to clean the kitchen. Asim Riaz too did stupid things while being a puppet in the hands of Chhabra and Shukla.
Soon the stupidity came to an end as Bigg Boss asked Paras Chhabra to shift to the main house, but Sidharth Shukla had to stay back since he is still not well. Shukla requested Chhabra to take care of Shehnaaz Gill since she does things in innocence without realising the gravity of the situation. Earlier, he was upset with Gill since she opened her cards in front of Rashami Desai and Shefali Bagga. Mahira Sharma’s talking normally to Asim Riaz even after he destroyed her mother’s letter also didn’t go well with the Dil Se Dil Tak actor.
As Chhabra entered the house, he let out everyone’s secrets. His discomfort with Vishal Aditya Singh and Mahira Sharma’s closeness was much evident when he told Singh he is with Sharma only for hugs and kisses. He also warned Desai about Arhaan Khan talking behind her back and told her how he revealed about her bankruptcy. But, she defended Khan and said he is not lying.
By the end of the episode, Paras Chhabra declared Vikas Gupta as the new captain of the house. With captaincy, Gupta got the gift of foot and shoulder massage which he shared with Shehnaaz Gill, Rashami Desai, Shefali Jariwala, Mahira Sharma and Asim Riaz.
Highlights
In the latest clip from Unseen Undekha on VOOT, Shehnaaz Gill turns love guru for Madhurima Tulli. Gill says, "Sabar rakh, ex ke pass nahi jaana chahiye. Jo ex hote hai na woh ex hi hote hain. Ex kabhi tumhara present nahi ban sakta. Woh cheezein kabhi bhi theek nahi ho paati chah ke bhi. Firse wahi problems create hoti hain."
It seems Arhaan Khan has dissapointed rumoured girlfriend Rashami Desai.
When indianexpress.com asked Bigg Boss 7’s Kamya Punjabi if multiple re-entries is a fair move, she shared , “It’s so unfair for the audience. They vote to save their favourite contestants. The ones with the least votes get rejected but they are all returning. And so, this season, every time one gets evicted, it’s not a shocker. Somewhere, there is a chance that they might be back. And that has taken away the thrill.”
Former Bigg Boss contestants, Hina Khan and Priyank Sharma, might enter the house of Bigg Boss 13. According to the reports, they will be entering the house during the weekend to promote their music video Ranjhana which was released on Thursday.
Bigg Boss 13 contestants open up about their feelings for each other in tonight's episode.
User @vyaakhyaa said via Twitter, "Some people are trying to be sarpanch instead of fan. They do not even realize how much damage they are doing by doing so. Should not try to be angry fufa #ShehnaazGill #BiggBoss13"
Bigg Boss 13 contestants Shefali Bagga and Paras Chhabra get into a heated argument over beds.
According to Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) rating for week 49, Bigg Boss 13 is the ninth most watched show in India.
Jouranliast Salil Arunkumar Sand tweeted, "I feel #VishalAdityaSingh is playing a neat game!! Yes we mess up, in fact we all do, but what’s good about him is the fact that he never hits below the belt!! Hope he is there for long!! #BiggBoss13 #BB13 #ColorsTV #BiggBoss"
Bigg Boss 13 is popular in Pakistan too. According to Google, the Salman Khan-hosted show is the most searched reality show in Pakistan.
Fans of Rashami Desai are questioning Paras and Sidharth Shukla's decision to not make Rashami the new captain of the house. One of her fans tweeted, "Rashami is never credited for her performance! She was outstanding in the Poker Task and also she was reportedly best, along with Asim, in the current task! She deserves appreciation for the good deeds she do!!"
According to IANS, Sidharth Shukla has been shifted to the hospital from the secret room after his health condition worsened. He has been suffering from Typhoid for quite some time now.
Bigg Boss 10 contestant Arshi Khan wished Sidharth Shukla on his birthday and wished that he wins this season of Bigg Boss. She wrote on Twitter, "May ALLAH BLESS YOU with a long life happy birthday siddharth shukla ❤️ trophy lekar aana ❤️"
Arhaan Khan was heard telling Rashami Desai that Bigg Boss 13 is just a matter of few days. Commenting on his this statement, Vindu Dara Singh wrote on Twitter, "Arhaan Kahn '4 din ka show hai Uss keh baad zindagi hai' Ye 4 din keh show neh teri puri zindagi ka show open kiya!"
Bigg Boss 3 winner Vindu Dara Singh wished good health for Sidharth Shukla. "#GetWellSoonSid Jab pura ghar ek taraf tha aur aap ek taraf tab bhi aap koh kuch nahin hua toh yeh Typhoid kya cheez hai! Btw it says on some medical sites that one of the causes of Typhoid is contaminated food & water!!!" he tweeted.
Kamya Punjabi who has been supporting Sidharth Shukla from the beginning of Bigg Boss 13 wished him on his birthday. She tweeted, "Khush raho Swasth raho aur Mast raho... baaki tumhare naa hone par bhi ghar meh tumhare hi charche hai 🤩🥳 Happy Birthday Rockstar @sidharth_shukla #HappyBirthdaySidharthShukla."
Annoyed with Paras' constant bickering about whatever he saw from the secret room, Bigg Boss 7 winner Gauahar Khan wrote on Twitter, "Paras Bas bhi karo !"
Former Bigg Boss contestant Kishwer Merchant raised finger on Paras Chhabra's decision to point out Mahira Sharma's mistakes in private. She tweeted, "Paras agar fair hai,Sab mooh pe bolta hai toh Mahira ke baare mien bhi sabke Saamna bolta .. I wonder dogla kaun hai ? #BigBoss13"