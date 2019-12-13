Bigg Boss 13 December 13 LIVE UPDATES

Paras Chhabra is back in the Bigg Boss 13 house. Paras Chhabra is back in the Bigg Boss 13 house.

Thursday’s episode of Bigg Boss 13 had Paras Chhabra returning to the main house and Vikas Gupta becoming the captain.

The day began with Chhabra asking Rashami Desai to do frivolous things during the captaincy task. She was asked to spoil the bathroom and Vikas Gupta had to clean the kitchen. Asim Riaz too did stupid things while being a puppet in the hands of Chhabra and Shukla.

Soon the stupidity came to an end as Bigg Boss asked Paras Chhabra to shift to the main house, but Sidharth Shukla had to stay back since he is still not well. Shukla requested Chhabra to take care of Shehnaaz Gill since she does things in innocence without realising the gravity of the situation. Earlier, he was upset with Gill since she opened her cards in front of Rashami Desai and Shefali Bagga. Mahira Sharma’s talking normally to Asim Riaz even after he destroyed her mother’s letter also didn’t go well with the Dil Se Dil Tak actor.

As Chhabra entered the house, he let out everyone’s secrets. His discomfort with Vishal Aditya Singh and Mahira Sharma’s closeness was much evident when he told Singh he is with Sharma only for hugs and kisses. He also warned Desai about Arhaan Khan talking behind her back and told her how he revealed about her bankruptcy. But, she defended Khan and said he is not lying.

By the end of the episode, Paras Chhabra declared Vikas Gupta as the new captain of the house. With captaincy, Gupta got the gift of foot and shoulder massage which he shared with Shehnaaz Gill, Rashami Desai, Shefali Jariwala, Mahira Sharma and Asim Riaz.