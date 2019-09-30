Everything you should know about Bigg Boss 13 premiere

The latest season of Bigg Boss kicked off on Sunday with host Salman Khan introducing the audience to the new batch of contestants. This time around, Salman said that nothing usual is going to happen and although the show’s duration is 105 days, the finale will be in four weeks.

Koena Mitra, Sidharth Shukla, Rashami Desai, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Arti Singh, Dalljiet Kaur, Abu Malik, Shehnaaz Gill, Paras Chhabra, Mahira Sharma, Siddharth Dey, Shefali Bagga and Asim Riaz will participate in Bigg Boss 13. During the premiere, each contestant, along with surprise “landlady” Ameesha Patel, made a grand entrance with some even showing off their dance skills. Each contestant was then assigned house duties and partnered up with a BFF (Bed friend forever).

Here are highlights from the launch episode:

Salman promises a different season

Salman Khan said that nothing usual is going to happen on season 13 of Bigg Boss. The actor added that while the finale will be held in four weeks, the show will go on for 105 days in fast mode. Salman claimed that there will be no time wastage.

Sidharth Shukla gets some advice from Salman

Salman Khan told Sidharth Shukla that he should be able to mingle with people in the house. He added that Sidharth should know all the household work and cooking as well.

Celebs support Siddharth Dey

Siddharth Dey made clear that his motive is to make writers known to the public because they do the most work behind the scenes. Neha Kakkar, Himesh Reshammiya, Farah Khan and other celebrities lend their support to Siddharth.

The ‘Sanskaari Playboy’

Paras Chhabra said that while he will play Ravan in the Bigg Boss house, he will become Ram for the audience. He introduced himself as a ‘sanskaari playboy’.

Abu Malik dedicates song to Salman

After Salman Khan’s introduction, Abu Malik dedicated a song to Salman called “Phi Phi”, admiring the host’s physique.

Asim Riaz fails to recognise contestants

Asim Riaz failed to recognize other male contestants on the show. He also became the butt of jokes with people poking fun at his accent. Despite this, when Salman asked Abu what he thought of Asim, the former said that he would be the last one to leave the show for sure.

Paras fights with Asim

Paras and Asim got into a verbal tiff even before entering the show. The two seem poised for friction as the season continues.

Devoleena and Rashami gets assigned kitchen duty

Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Rashami Desai were assigned kitchen duty. While Devoleena will make breakfast and lunch, Rashami will be making evening tea and dinner. They both picked Sidharth Shukla as their partner in the duty.

Shehnaaz and Shefali get duties too

While Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra are in charge of rationing, Shefali Bagga and Siddharth Dey will perform garden and pool duty.

Dalljiet gets bedroom duty

Dalljiet Kaur was assigned bedroom duty. She too picked Sidharth Shukla as her partner. Salman congratulated Sidharth and said his mom is going to be proud.

Ameesha Patel: The landlady of Bigg Boss 13 house

Ameesha Patel will play the role of the landlady of Bigg Boss 13 house. Ameesha said she will often enter the Bigg Boss house and keep a check on the contestants. The actor added that she has researched every contestant in great detail. Ameesha called Paras Chhabra a Casanova. She also revealed that there is a personal connection between Rashami Desai and Sidharth Shukla.

Male contestants’ pole dance

After all the male contestants showed off their pole dancing skills, Koena Mitra picked Asim Riaz to perform living room duty with her.

Paras and Abu chase chickens

Arti Singh was assigned dishwashing duty. Paras Chhabra and Abu Malik competed with each other to get the responsibility. They were required to catch chickens and the one who collected the most would win. Paras came out on top and will share dishwashing duty with Arti.

Abu gets a disadvantage

Before closing the show, Salman Khan revealed the number of duties assigned to the male contestants. Sidharth Shukla got the most duties and Abu the least. Abu will, therefore, get a disadvantage. Salman didn’t reveal what that might be just yet. Abu will find out what this is as the show progresses.

Sidharth and Rashami to share beds

Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai will be sharing beds this season.

Audiences will be able to see Salman Khan host Bigg Boss 13 every weekend at 9 pm. The weekday episodes will air at 10:30 pm on Colors.