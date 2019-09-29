Bigg Boss 13 launch LIVE UPDATES: Celebrities set to enter Salman Khan’s show
Bigg Boss Season 13 contestants list, live streaming updates: Koena Mitra, Sidharth Shukla, Rashami Desai, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Arti Singh, Dalljiet Kaur, Abu Malik, Shehnaaz Gill, Paras Chhabra, Mahira Sharma, Siddharth Dey, Shefali Bagga and Asim Riaz will participate in Bigg Boss 13.
Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss Season 13 is here. The controversial reality show has been on air since 2006. The show first premiered on Sony Entertainment Television in 2006. While Arshad Warsi hosted the first season, the second season was hosted by Shilpa Shetty and the third one was hosted by Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan.
Salman Khan hosted the fourth season of the show, while the next season was co-hosted by Sanjay Dutt and the Bhai of Bollywood. From the fifth season onwards, the show seemingly found its permanent host in Salman.
Bigg Boss has reverted back to its original format, and it will only see celebrities as participants this time around. Koena Mitra, Sidharth Shukla, Rashami Desai, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Arti Singh, Dalljiet Kaur, Abu Malik, Shehnaaz Gill, Paras Chhabra, Mahira Sharma, Siddharth Dey, Shefali Bagga and Asim Riaz will participate in Bigg Boss 13.
Bigg Boss Season 13 will air at 10:30 pm on weekdays and at 9 pm during weekends on Colors TV.
Confirmed contestant no 3 - Koena Mitra
Model and Bollywood actor Koena Mitra will back on the screen after a gap of almost five years. The actor started her career on a positive note with Sanjay Gupta’s film Musafir and her performance in the song “Saaki Saaki” was praised by all. But, Koena stopped getting roles in movies after her plastic surgery went wrong. Bigg Boss 13 marks the television debut of the Bollywood actor.
Confirmed contestant no 2 - Devoleena Bhattacharjee
In the teasers revealing contestants of Bigg Boss 13, Saath Nibhaana Saathiya fame Devoleena Bhattacharjee has been described as someone who is completely different from her onscreen image of an ideal daughter-in-law. Vikas Gupta says about her, “yeh aurat bilkul paagal hai, sambhalo.” Over the years, Devoleena has made headlines either for her vacation photos on Instagram or for her fights with co-actors on the sets of her show.
Confirmed contestant no 1 - Siddharth Shukla
TV actor and model Siddharth Shukla became a household name after playing Anandi’s husband in popular TV show Balika Vadhu. He also starred in shows like Love U Zindagi, Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na and Dil Se Dil Tak. Apart from doing daily soaps, Siddharth tried his luck in reality shows like Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 6 and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 7. While he got eliminated from the dance reality show, he went ahead to win Khatron Ke Khiladi. He got his big-screen break in Karan Johar’s 2014 film Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania. Now, in Bigg Boss, he is being touted as India’s most eligible bachelor, who is famous, hot, naughty and who every girl wants to mingle with.
Celebrities to enter Bigg Boss 13 house
After having a mix of celebrities and commoners in the last three seasons, reality show Bigg Boss 13 is back to being an ‘all celebrity’ show. Also, unlike the previous seasons, this year, the makers haven’t given it a particular theme and is entirely relying on its bunch of contestants who are expected to create a ruckus in the house from day one. However, what is similar is the contestants will be locked in the palatial house for almost 105 days starting from September 29.
Ahead of the premiere, Salman Khan sat down with journalists to discuss Bigg Boss 13.
When asked whether he expected the show to last this long, the Bollywood superstar said, "Frankly no. Every year I feel like moving on. It’s been so long. It’s my tenth year. It’s been a damn good journey. But a couple of contestants sometimes mess things up. More than anything, the sad part is that they mess up their lives. Every time we think that we are pushing it too much or it’s not going to work, the next season happens again. The format has worked for Colors and all of us or else it wouldn’t have been still around.”
The show has been running for a long time. Answering whether it will lead to audience fatigue in the near future, Salman Khan said, “I don’t know. They have their research team. They also say that it makes them money and people watch it. They are also getting TRPs. And not just in Hindi but they also have the show in Tamil, Telugu, Marathi and even Bengali. And all of them are doing well.”
