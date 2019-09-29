Bigg Boss 13 launch LIVE UPDATES: Celebrities set to enter Salman Khan’s show

Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss Season 13 is here. The controversial reality show has been on air since 2006. The show first premiered on Sony Entertainment Television in 2006. While Arshad Warsi hosted the first season, the second season was hosted by Shilpa Shetty and the third one was hosted by Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan.

Salman Khan hosted the fourth season of the show, while the next season was co-hosted by Sanjay Dutt and the Bhai of Bollywood. From the fifth season onwards, the show seemingly found its permanent host in Salman.

Bigg Boss has reverted back to its original format, and it will only see celebrities as participants this time around. Koena Mitra, Sidharth Shukla, Rashami Desai, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Arti Singh, Dalljiet Kaur, Abu Malik, Shehnaaz Gill, Paras Chhabra, Mahira Sharma, Siddharth Dey, Shefali Bagga and Asim Riaz will participate in Bigg Boss 13.

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13 contestants: Here’s the confirmed list

Bigg Boss Season 13 will air at 10:30 pm on weekdays and at 9 pm during weekends on Colors TV.