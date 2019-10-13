Koena Mitra gets evicted from Bigg Boss 13

On Sunday, Bollywood actor Koena Mitra got evicted from Bigg Boss 13. Host Salman Khan had earlier eliminated Dalljiet Kaur in last night’s episode. Apart from these two, Rashami Desai and Shehnaaz Gill were nominated for this week.

Advertising

Koena Mitra has had a rather unimpressive journey in the show. While she kept mostly to herself, the audience did appreciate her when she took a stand a couple of times in the house. The Bong beauty also had her share of arguments with fellow housemates but none of them went on to become a highlight in the course of her journey in Bigg Boss.

On the career front, after a successful stint as a supermodel, Koena appeared in a number of music videos. Impressed with her dancing skills, Ram Gopal Verma got her to perform an item song “Khullam Khulla” in his film Road. Koena forayed into acting with Musafir and went on to star in films like Ek Khiladi Ek Haseena, Insan, Apna Sapna Money Money among more. She has also starred in a Bengali film Besh Korechi Prem Korechi. Earlier this year, she was in news after being given six months prison over a cheque bouncing case.

A lot of actors have managed to get a new lease of life in their career post their stint in Bigg Boss. When indianexpress.com had asked Koena if that was also the reason to say yes to the show, she said, “I have never planned anything in my life. I am not a planner nor predictable. I have always faced all my challenges in life solo, without even disturbing my family. Be it my achievements or failures, I have seen it all alone. I also don’t believe in teamwork. This, I am doing purely for the experience, and once it’s done, I honestly don’t know what I will do. There is really no plan.”

Advertising

As she mentioned that she is a solo player, we wondered how will she survive being in a house with so many strangers. Koena said, “That’s the biggest struggle for me, to stay with people who I don’t even know. Tasks are not an issue for me neither are the household chores. People might not know but we actors are also used to doing domestic work. So yes, it’s indeed going to be a challenge adjusting with people in the house.”

With the eviction of Koena Mitra and Dalljiet Kaur, the competition is now between Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Sidharth Shukla, Abu Malik, Rashami Desai, Mahira Sharma, Shefali Bagga, Siddhartha Dey, Shehnaaz Gill, Asim Riaz, Paras Chhabra, Arti Singh. Three boys and three girls among them will reach the mini finale during Diwali, while new contestants will join the show for the grand finale that’s scheduled to happen sometime in January.