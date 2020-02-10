Kashmera Shah: Arti said she doesn’t see a partner in Sidharth Shukla

Kashmera Shah tried to strike up a matrimony alliance between Arti Singh and Sidharth Shukla in Bigg Boss 13. (Photo: Arti Singh/Instagram) Kashmera Shah tried to strike up a matrimony alliance between Arti Singh and Sidharth Shukla in Bigg Boss 13. (Photo: Arti Singh/Instagram)

Bigg Boss 13 recently welcomed contestants’ family and friends to play the game on their behalf. The connections helped the inmates strengthen their game by helping them find a better route towards the finale. Arti Singh’s sister-in-law Kashmera Shah was one of the connections in the special episodes. As readers would know, Kashmera was a housemate in the first season, and one of its strongest contestants too.

In an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com, the actor opened up about re-living the Bigg Boss experience. She said, “It was an amazing time. I have been wanting to go back for a long time but never got an opportunity. This time it was more interesting as I got a chance to play the game for someone else. It was an added responsibility as I did not want to spoil her game. She has been doing so well for all this while and has been surviving alone.”

When we told her that many in the audience did feel that she somehow ruined her game by changing her equations, Kashmera said, “I don’t think so. Arti actually got safe that week. If she had been eliminated, I would have been a little upset. For me, Arti has not been really playing a game. She has been in the background all this while. I got her in the foreground at least. She is not a mellow person so I told her that she needs to stand up for herself. She shouldn’t be taking anyone’s atrocities. I spoke to her about women empowerment and that her future is in her hands. She needs to speak and even fight for herself, and most importantly have the desire to win. I think that has somewhere improved her game in the last few days.”

Recently, Arti Singh was in the limelight after she questioned co-contestant Sidharth Shukla for not saving her from the nomination. On the same, Kashmera Shah said, “He has saved Arti so many times. As a player, it’s his right to make a decision he wants. I would have saved Arti but why would Sidharth do that? He doesn’t owe her anything. Also, Arti has never been in a position to save him, so if he felt Paras Chhabra deserved it, I am sure he must have a solid reason for the same. Sid is a very logical person and he might have seen him as an equal and so saved him.”

Arti Singh and Sidharth Shukla are among those who have made it to the finale week in Bigg Boss 13. Arti Singh and Sidharth Shukla are among those who have made it to the finale week in Bigg Boss 13.

When Kashmera was inside the house, she had even tried to strike up a matrimony alliance between Arti Singh and Sidharth Shukla. On asked what was Arti’s brother Krushna Abhishek’s take on the same, she smiled to say, “Krushna was happy that I took the initiative. Honestly, as a family it has been a confusing time for us. We did not really understand what was happening between them. After the fun video that was created of how Arti is around Sid all the time, I decided to ask her about it. Krushna supported me on the same but Arti had to give the final answer. I really got along with Sid but Arti flatly refused saying that she doesn’t see a partner in him.”

Time and again, the audience has seen Arti Singh talk about how she is not confident of winning, citing that Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai are more popular than her. Since Kashmera Shah has been a contestant, we asked her if it all boils down to popularity or do viewers choose the winner according to their journey. She replied, “It’s always according to the journey. Otherwise, the popular Bani J would have won instead of the commoner Manveer Gurjar (season 10). Your journey really counts. One has to have the right spirit, attitude and make a place for themselves in the viewers’ hearts. Also, they should have leadership qualities and be active from day one. Most importantly, the audience should be able to identify themselves with you. Whoever can manage all of that, they will eventually win.”

Also read: From Salman Khan’s interference to violence normalised, everything different that happened in Bigg Boss 13

Lastly, we quizzed her on all the advice that they, as a family gave to Arti when she was embarking on the Bigg Boss journey, and how much did she manage to follow it. “Krushna has not been in a situation like this, so he just told her to have fun. As for me, I told Arti that she shouldn’t get in the bathroom or blanket with anyone. She has to maintain her dignity. I also told her to enjoy, which she did in the initial days. But for the last few weeks, she has been isolated and quite sad for whatever reason,” concluded Kashmera Shah.

Follow us on Telegram for the latest Entertainment news

Bigg Boss 13 will air its finale on February 15 and has Arti Singh, Asim Riaz, Rashami Desai, Paras Chhabra, Mahira Sharma, Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill as the contestants.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.