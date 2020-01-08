Bigg Boss 13 January 8 Episode LIVE UPDATES

Bigg Boss 13 airs on Colors. Bigg Boss 13 airs on Colors.

Things are getting uglier in the Bigg Boss house as the day of the finale is drawing nearer. While Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaz Gill continue to attract the attention of the audience and housemates with their antics, Aarti Singh and Rashami Desai recently got into an unsavoury argument.

Shukla, in particular, has been the talk of the town ever since he joined the show. While some people have showered love on him, others continue to call him out on his unruly behaviour. He was criticised recently for holding down Gill during an episode. Actor Shruti Seth called it ‘barbaric violence’ and shared a post which read, “What the hell is this??? Why are we promoting this kind of barbaric violence in the name of entertainment? This man needs professional help.”

On the other hand, Shehnaaz Gill was heard saying that it would be very difficult for her to survive the game if she keeps her distance from frenemy Sidharth Shukla.

The contestants who are still fighting to compete for the big prize are Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz, Shehnaaz Gill, Mahira Sharma, Paras Chhabra, Rashami Desai, Madhurima Tuli, Vishal Aditya Singh, Arti Singh and Shefali Jariwala.