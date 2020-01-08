Follow Us:
Wednesday, January 08, 2020
Bigg Boss 13 January 8 Episode LIVE UPDATES

Here's what to expect in today's episode of Salman Khan-hosted reality show Bigg Boss 13.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi | Updated: January 8, 2020 10:23:22 am
Bigg Boss 13 today episode Bigg Boss 13 airs on Colors.

Things are getting uglier in the Bigg Boss house as the day of the finale is drawing nearer. While Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaz Gill continue to attract the attention of the audience and housemates with their antics, Aarti Singh and Rashami Desai recently got into an unsavoury argument.

Shukla, in particular, has been the talk of the town ever since he joined the show. While some people have showered love on him, others continue to call him out on his unruly behaviour. He was criticised recently for holding down Gill during an episode. Actor Shruti Seth called it ‘barbaric violence’ and shared a post which read, “What the hell is this??? Why are we promoting this kind of barbaric violence in the name of entertainment? This man needs professional help.”

On the other hand, Shehnaaz Gill was heard saying that it would be very difficult for her to survive the game if she keeps her distance from frenemy Sidharth Shukla.

The contestants who are still fighting to compete for the big prize are Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz, Shehnaaz Gill, Mahira Sharma, Paras Chhabra, Rashami Desai, Madhurima Tuli, Vishal Aditya Singh, Arti Singh and Shefali Jariwala.

    10:23 (IST)08 Jan 2020
    Who will become the Top 3 contestants of Bigg Boss 13?

    Bigg Boss 9 winner Prince Narula, in an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com, picked Sidharth, Shehnaaz and Asim as the top three contenders for Bigg Boss 13 trophy. Do you agree with him?

    Also read: Paras Chhabra has done nothing in Bigg Boss 13: Prince Narula

    09:59 (IST)08 Jan 2020
    Where to watch Tuesday's episode of Bigg Boss 13

    You can watch yesterday's episode of Bigg Boss 13 on Voot website and app. The reality show is also available on MX Player.

    09:44 (IST)08 Jan 2020
    This week's nominated contestants

    Shefali Jariwala, Sidharth Shukla, Vishal Aditya Singh, Shehnaaz Gill, Asim Riaz, Paras Chhabra, Rashami Desai, Arti Singh, Madhurima Tuli and Mahira Sharma were nominated for eviction in Tuesday's episode of Bigg Boss 13.

    Last weekend, Shefali Bagga was evicted from Salman Khan-hosted reality show Bigg Boss 13.

    Post her eviction, Bagga spoke exclusively to indianexpress.com about her experience. She said, “This being my second inning, I think I hit several fours and sixes, and came out winning the match. I have exited with my head held high and with the same dignity that I entered with. I did not fall for any traps and groupism, and played my individual game. I was very real, and many inmates couldn’t tolerate that. I would have gotten more support if I faked friendship, but I am happy as this is me. I couldn’t pretend for a game.”

    Shefali Bagga also called Shehnaz Gill her only 'real friend' and said, "I really like Sidharth and Shehnaaz’s bond, and I wasn’t trying to create any rift between them. However, I do feel that now he is using her. Everyone has understood that she is a strong contestant. He always tries to put her down, and give more importance to Mahira Sharma. Also, Shehnaaz is not jealous of them, but Shukla keeps saying that to her, which is wrong. As a friend, this is really not acceptable."

