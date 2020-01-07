Bigg Boss 13 January 7 LIVE UPDATES

Bigg Boss 13 airs on Colors. Bigg Boss 13 airs on Colors.

The house of Bigg Boss 13 is witnessing a lot of action these days. Contestants have been getting physical without any guilt or fear of punishment. No contestant has held back on the violence during tasks, and all of it will continue for another month as the finale of the show is scheduled to take place on February 16.

Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill and Asim Riaz continue to be the favourites of the audience. Bigg Boss 9 winner Prince Narula has also chosen them as top three contenders for the Bigg Boss 13 trophy. Narula also said Paras Chhabra has done nothing on the show and is not playing the game from the front. He said, “Paras is still thinking he is in Splitsvilla and all he wants is ‘ki ladkiyon se bani rahe bas’ (he doesn’t want to upset any female contestant). He thinks, by doing this, he will go ahead in the show. He is not playing the game from the front.”

The contestants who are still competing to lift the trophy of the Salman Khan-hosted reality show include Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz, Shehnaaz Gill, Mahira Sharma, Paras Chhabra, Rashami Desai, Madhurima Tuli, Vishal Aditya Singh, Arti Singh and Shefali Jariwala. Last weekend, it was Shefali Bagga who had to walk out of the house after getting the least number of votes from the audience and co-contestants.