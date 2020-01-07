Follow Us:
Tuesday, January 07, 2020
Bigg Boss 13 January 7 LIVE UPDATES

Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill and Asim Riaz continue to be the favourites of the audience. Bigg Boss 9 winner Prince Narula has also chosen them as top three contenders for the Bigg Boss 13 trophy.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi | Updated: January 7, 2020 12:50:00 pm
Bigg Boss 13 monday episode Bigg Boss 13 airs on Colors.

The house of Bigg Boss 13 is witnessing a lot of action these days. Contestants have been getting physical without any guilt or fear of punishment. No contestant has held back on the violence during tasks, and all of it will continue for another month as the finale of the show is scheduled to take place on February 16.

Narula also said Paras Chhabra has done nothing on the show and is not playing the game from the front. He said, "Paras is still thinking he is in Splitsvilla and all he wants is 'ki ladkiyon se bani rahe bas' (he doesn't want to upset any female contestant). He thinks, by doing this, he will go ahead in the show. He is not playing the game from the front."

The contestants who are still competing to lift the trophy of the Salman Khan-hosted reality show include Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz, Shehnaaz Gill, Mahira Sharma, Paras Chhabra, Rashami Desai, Madhurima Tuli, Vishal Aditya Singh, Arti Singh and Shefali Jariwala. Last weekend, it was Shefali Bagga who had to walk out of the house after getting the least number of votes from the audience and co-contestants.

Follow all the latest updates of Bigg Boss 13.

    On Monday, Madhurima Tuli and Vishal Aditya Singh got into an ugly fight. In a fit of anger, Madhurima threw her chappal at Vishal. He took the matter to Bigg Boss and said, either he will stay in the house or Madhurima. Bigg Boss tried to calm down Vishal but he refused to listen. Finally, Bigg Boss gave them the last chance to make peace or else he will have to decide for them. 

    Also, Shehnaaz Gill lost her cool when Sidharth Shukla repeatedly called her a jealous person and teased her with Paras' name. He even sat with Paras and Mahira to irritate her and succeeded in doing so. Shehnaaz got so upset that she started hitting herself and cried over being portrayed in a bad light by Sidharth. She even slapped him a couple of times.

    After her exit, Shefali Bagga said, "This being my second inning, I think I hit several fours and sixes, and came out winning the match. I have exited with my head held high and with the same dignity that I entered with. I did not fall for any traps and groupism, and played my individual game. I was very real, and many inmates couldn’t tolerate that. I would have gotten more support if I faked friendship, but I am happy as this is me. I couldn’t pretend for a game.”

    Bigg Boss 13 airs on Colors from Monday to Friday at 10.30 pm and at 9 pm on Saturday and Sunday.

