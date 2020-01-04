Bigg Boss 13 January 4 LIVE UPDATES

Bigg Boss 13 January 4: The Salman Khan hosted show airs on Colors. Bigg Boss 13 January 4: The Salman Khan hosted show airs on Colors.

As the per the Broadcast Audience Research Council’s (BARC) ratings, Salman Khan-hosted TV reality show Bigg Boss 13 continues to be in the list of ten most-watched Indian television shows. The credit for it goes to the contestants of the house who have kept the audience engaged with their nonsensical fights, not-so-real romance and friendships of purpose.

The ones who have managed to develop a fanbase are Sidharth Shukla, Rashami Desai, Asim Riaz, Mahira Sharma and Paras Chhabra. All five of them make for probable finalists. The rest, Arti Singh, Shefali Jariwala, Madhurima Tuli, Vishal Aditya Singh and Shefali Bagga, have failed to be in the limelight.

The finale of Bigg Boss 13 is scheduled for February 16. The show has got an extension of five weeks after receiving so much love from viewers. Though there have been reports of Salman Khan quitting the show, there is no confirmation yet.

Bigg Boss 13 airs on Colors from Monday to Friday at 10.30 pm and on Saturday and Sunday at 9 pm.