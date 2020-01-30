Follow Us:
Thursday, January 30, 2020
Must Read
Live now

Bigg Boss 13 January 30 episode LIVE UPDATES

Bigg Boss 13 January 30 episode: Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill, Arti Singh and Vishal Aditya Singh are the nominated contestants this week.

By: Entertainment Desk | Chennai | Updated: January 30, 2020 1:57:39 pm
Bigg Boss 13 Bigg Boss 13 airs on Colors.

Bigg Boss 13 is less than a month away from its finale. While Sidharth Shukla, Arti Singh, Rashami Desai, Paras Chhabra, Mahira Sharma, Shehnaaz Gill and Asim Riaz have stayed in the house for 18 weeks, Vishal Aditya Singh joined in later as a wild card contestant.

Currently, Bigg Boss 13 is hosting its connection week where one connection of each contestant is supporting them inside the Bigg Boss house. This has seen the return of Bigg Boss 1 contestant Kashmera Shah inside the house as she is there to support Arti Singh. Eliminated contestant Himanshi Khurana has also returned to support Asim. Ex-Bigg Boss contestant Vikas Gupta is also back in the house for the second time this season.

Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill, Arti Singh and Vishal Aditya Singh are the nominated contestants this week.

Live Blog

Follow all the latest updates about Bigg Boss 13.

Highlights

    13:57 (IST)30 Jan 2020
    Shehbaz argues with Paras and Mahira

    Shehnaaz Gill's brother Shehbaz will argue with Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma in today's episode of Bigg Boss 13.

    Last week, Shefali Jariwala exited the show and told indianexpress.com, "I am happy that I managed to make my mark and people are upset about my eviction. It was a wonderful experience and I really got to know more about myself. Through the highs and lows, I did manage to win hearts, and that was my ultimate motive.”

    Bigg Boss 13 airs on Colors from Monday to Friday at 10.30 pm. Weekend Ka Vaar with Salman Khan airs every Saturday and Sunday at 9 pm.

    © IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd