Bigg Boss 13 January 30 episode LIVE UPDATES

Bigg Boss 13 is less than a month away from its finale. While Sidharth Shukla, Arti Singh, Rashami Desai, Paras Chhabra, Mahira Sharma, Shehnaaz Gill and Asim Riaz have stayed in the house for 18 weeks, Vishal Aditya Singh joined in later as a wild card contestant.

Currently, Bigg Boss 13 is hosting its connection week where one connection of each contestant is supporting them inside the Bigg Boss house. This has seen the return of Bigg Boss 1 contestant Kashmera Shah inside the house as she is there to support Arti Singh. Eliminated contestant Himanshi Khurana has also returned to support Asim. Ex-Bigg Boss contestant Vikas Gupta is also back in the house for the second time this season.

Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill, Arti Singh and Vishal Aditya Singh are the nominated contestants this week.