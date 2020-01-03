Bigg Boss 13 January 3 LIVE UPDATES: The show airs on Colors. Bigg Boss 13 January 3 LIVE UPDATES: The show airs on Colors.

Bigg Boss 13 has managed to gather steam in the past few weeks. Major credit for this goes to the string of wild card contestants who entered the show post its mid-season finale in October, adding the much-needed masala to the show.

With the finale of Salman Khan-hosted reality show set to be held on February 16, the contestants who stand a chance of lifting the Bigg Boss 13 trophy are Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill, Asim Riaz, Paras Chhabra, Rashami Desai and Mahira Sharma.

The show also received its share of criticism for pushing romance between Sidharth Shukla-Shehnaaz Gill, Rashami Desai-Arhaan Khan and Paras Chhabra-Mahira Sharma. But with the eviction of Arhaan Khan in the last Weekend Ka Vaar, viewers are waiting to see how the dynamics within the house will change and whether Rashami will be left to fend for herself.

Colors show Bigg Boss 13 airs at 10.30 pm on weekdays and 9 pm on weekends.