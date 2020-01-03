Follow Us:
Bigg Boss 13 January 3

Bigg Boss 13 January 3 LIVE UPDATES: Here's what to expect in today's episode of Salman Khan-hosted reality show Bigg Boss 13.

Updated: January 3, 2020
bigg boss 13 sidharth shukla shehnaaz gill Bigg Boss 13 January 3 LIVE UPDATES: The show airs on Colors.

Bigg Boss 13 has managed to gather steam in the past few weeks. Major credit for this goes to the string of wild card contestants who entered the show post its mid-season finale in October, adding the much-needed masala to the show.

With the finale of Salman Khan-hosted reality show set to be held on February 16, the contestants who stand a chance of lifting the Bigg Boss 13 trophy are Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill, Asim Riaz, Paras Chhabra, Rashami Desai and Mahira Sharma.

The show also received its share of criticism for pushing romance between Sidharth Shukla-Shehnaaz Gill, Rashami Desai-Arhaan Khan and Paras Chhabra-Mahira Sharma. But with the eviction of Arhaan Khan in the last Weekend Ka Vaar, viewers are waiting to see how the dynamics within the house will change and whether Rashami will be left to fend for herself.

Colors show Bigg Boss 13 airs at 10.30 pm on weekdays and 9 pm on weekends.

    Will Madhurima become the new captain of the house?

    After his eviction, Arhaan Khan, in an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com, said, "I was playing a strong game and was doing really good. I also had my strategies in place, played the tasks well and took a stand for what is right. I have no idea why I am the one who gets eliminated."

    Confessing how his exit came as a shock to Rashami Desai, Arhaan added, "When it is love, you also draw a lot of support from your partner. She was very sad but I made her understand the importance of the game. I told her that it is just a few weeks and she has to up her game. Personally, I want her to win Bigg Boss, after all the show has helped us strengthen our relationship."

