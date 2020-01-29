Bigg Boss 13 January 29 LIVE UPDATES

Bigg Boss 13 airs on Colors. Bigg Boss 13 airs on Colors.

The thirteenth season of Bigg Boss is nearing its finale. The contestants have now stayed inside the house for 18 weeks. While Sidharth Shukla, Arti Singh, Rashami Desai, Paras Chhabra, Mahira Sharma, Shehnaaz Gill and Asim Riaz have been a part of the show from the beginning, Vishal Aditya Singh joined the show as a wild card entrant.

With the finale of the show approaching, the contestants are trying everything to stay in the limelight. Sidharth and Asim have been controlling their aggression and are entertaining the audience. Rashami too has finally started participating in the show. But, Paras has been a little lost after Salman Khan brought up his relationship with girlfriend Akanksha Puri in one of the Weekend Ka Vaar episodes.

Surprisingly, wild card contestant Vishal Aditya Singh has emerged as an entertainer after Madhurima Tuli left the house. Mahira Sharma, once a shadow of Paras Chhabra, too looks like a strong competitor. Arti Singh has played a decent game throughout.

This week, the ones who are nominated for eviction are Sidharth, Shehnaaz, Vishal and Arti.