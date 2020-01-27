Follow Us:
Monday, January 27, 2020
Bigg Boss 13 January 27 episode LIVE UPDATES

Bigg Boss 13 January 27 episode live updates: Here's what to expect in today's episode of Salman Khan-hosted reality show Bigg Boss 13.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi | Updated: January 27, 2020 2:20:17 pm
bigg boss 13 January 27 episode live updates sidharth shukla shehnaaz gill rashami desai Bigg Boss 13 January 27 episode live updates: Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai will open up to each other.

Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka Vaar with Salman Khan started off with the host’s furious avatar, but it ended on a positive note.

The show saw Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor, Raghav Juyal, Puneet Pathak, Salman Yusuf Khan and Remo D’Souza promoting their latest film Street Dancer 3D. While Sidharth Shukla, Salman Khan, Asim Riaz and Paras Chhabra tried the “Garmi” step, Shehnaaz Gill sang the Punjabi version of “Illegal Weapon” for the guests.

Varun, Shraddha and Remo also entered the Bigg Boss 13 house. Varun revealed to the housemates that he knows Asim and Sidharth very well. He called Sidharth the most caring and humble guy he has ever been with, but also expressed how he was surprised to see Sidharth and Asim’s equation in the house. Later, Varun, Shraddha and Remo gave a chance to the housemates to become an Elite Club member. By the end of the episode, Sidharth became the second member of Elite Club.

    14:20 (IST)27 Jan 2020
    Fan criticizes Salman Khan's attitude towards Asim Riaz

    “Just watched yesterday’s episode now and Salman Khan was unnecessarily making random comments on #AsimRiaz . It was not needed. I don’t know what happened to him all of a sudden. I think crew members are filling his ears with bad stories about Asim #bb13 #biggboss13,” tweeted @AmnaMah75551260. 

    14:02 (IST)27 Jan 2020
    Are Rashami Desai, Vishal Aditya Singh and Asim Riaz in trouble?
    13:44 (IST)27 Jan 2020
    Kashmera Shah will enter BB house to support Arti Singh

    “I choose to be kind because it makes me happy but I will defend my family and my loved ones without hesitation. Make no mistake, I am fierce and I am coming to #BigBoss13 to support my family, artisingh5,” she tweeted.

    13:23 (IST)27 Jan 2020
    Have Asim Riaz and Rashami Desai broken BB rules by discussing nominations?

    On Sunday, Shefali Jariwala was evicted from Bigg Boss 13. Now, Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz, Shehnaaz Gill, Rashami Desai, Mahira Sharma, Paras Chhabra, Arti Singh and Vishal Aditya Singh will compete for the winner's trophy.

    Bigg Boss 13 airs on Colors from Monday to Friday at 10.30 pm, and Weekend Ka Vaar with Salman Khan airs every Saturday and Sunday at 9 pm.

