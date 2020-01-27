Bigg Boss 13 January 27 episode live updates: Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai will open up to each other. Bigg Boss 13 January 27 episode live updates: Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai will open up to each other.

Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka Vaar with Salman Khan started off with the host’s furious avatar, but it ended on a positive note.

The show saw Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor, Raghav Juyal, Puneet Pathak, Salman Yusuf Khan and Remo D’Souza promoting their latest film Street Dancer 3D. While Sidharth Shukla, Salman Khan, Asim Riaz and Paras Chhabra tried the “Garmi” step, Shehnaaz Gill sang the Punjabi version of “Illegal Weapon” for the guests.

Varun, Shraddha and Remo also entered the Bigg Boss 13 house. Varun revealed to the housemates that he knows Asim and Sidharth very well. He called Sidharth the most caring and humble guy he has ever been with, but also expressed how he was surprised to see Sidharth and Asim’s equation in the house. Later, Varun, Shraddha and Remo gave a chance to the housemates to become an Elite Club member. By the end of the episode, Sidharth became the second member of Elite Club.