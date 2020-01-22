Bigg Boss 13 January 22 episode LIVE UPDATES: Hina Khan pulled up Mahira Sharma for not playing her own game. Bigg Boss 13 January 22 episode LIVE UPDATES: Hina Khan pulled up Mahira Sharma for not playing her own game.

Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss 13 is slowly inching towards its finale. While we already have Asim Riaz as the first member of Elite Club, Tuesday’s episode saw the fight continue between Rashami Desai, Arti Singh and Mahira Sharma to attain the second spot in the club. Contestants in the club will have special powers, including the power to save themselves from nomination.

On Tuesday, Hina Khan re-entered the Bigg Boss 13 house and presided over the Elite Club task. As part of the competition, Rashami accepted Paras and Mahira’s challenge to shave a portion of her eyebrow and apply henna on her face. Her sporting attitude left fans praising the actor for completing the task.

Despite both Rashami Desai and Arti Singh completing the task, Hina did not choose either contestants for the Elite Club. Hina also told Mahira Sharma to do things her own way and not take orders from Paras Chhabra, which left Mahira crying.

The episode also had Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz getting into another fight in the confession room, where Bigg Boss advised them to keep calm and ignore each other for their remaining days in the house. Later, Sidharth also got into an argument with Shehnaaz Gill. Sidharth told Shehnaaz that he isn’t interested to speak with her because she is someone who can’t even get along with her parents.

In the nomination task, Sidharth even saved Arti which led to Shehnaaz breaking down.

