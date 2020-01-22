Follow Us:
Wednesday, January 22, 2020
Live now

Bigg Boss 13 January 22 episode LIVE UPDATES

Bigg Boss 13 January 22 episode live updates: Bigg Boss 13 airs on Colors from Monday to Friday at 10.30 pm, and on Saturday and Sunday at 9 pm.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi | Updated: January 22, 2020 3:44:03 pm
bigg boss 13 asim paras mahira Bigg Boss 13 January 22 episode LIVE UPDATES: Hina Khan pulled up Mahira Sharma for not playing her own game.

Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss 13 is slowly inching towards its finale. While we already have Asim Riaz as the first member of Elite Club, Tuesday’s episode saw the fight continue between Rashami Desai, Arti Singh and Mahira Sharma to attain the second spot in the club. Contestants in the club will have special powers, including the power to save themselves from nomination.

On Tuesday, Hina Khan re-entered the Bigg Boss 13 house and presided over the Elite Club task. As part of the competition, Rashami accepted Paras and Mahira’s challenge to shave a portion of her eyebrow and apply henna on her face. Her sporting attitude left fans praising the actor for completing the task.

Despite both Rashami Desai and Arti Singh completing the task, Hina did not choose either contestants for the Elite Club. Hina also told Mahira Sharma to do things her own way and not take orders from Paras Chhabra, which left Mahira crying.

The episode also had Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz getting into another fight in the confession room, where Bigg Boss advised them to keep calm and ignore each other for their remaining days in the house. Later, Sidharth also got into an argument with Shehnaaz Gill. Sidharth told Shehnaaz that he isn’t interested to speak with her because she is someone who can’t even get along with her parents.

In the nomination task, Sidharth even saved Arti which led to Shehnaaz breaking down.

Follow us on Telegram for the latest Entertainment news

Live Blog

Follow all the latest updates about Bigg Boss 13.

Highlights

    15:44 (IST)22 Jan 2020
    'Shame on Colors'

    Sonam Mahajan tweeted, "This is one of its kind favouritism. A rabid Sidharth Shukla asks Bigg Boss himself if he can hit Asim & leave the show. Not once, was he reminded of the show’s rules or stopped. In fact, he got forever to tell his one-sided sob-stories while Asim was forced out. Shame on Colors."

    15:20 (IST)22 Jan 2020
    Sidharth saves Arti

    Sidharth Shukla saved Arti Singh during the nomination task, which did not go down well with Shehnaaz Gill.

    15:00 (IST)22 Jan 2020
    Mahira and Rashami's fight intensifies

    Mahira Sharma and Rashami Desai get into an intense verbal spat.

    In an interaction with indianexpress.com, Shehnaaz Gill's father Santokh Singh spoke about Paras Chhabra. He said, "I really dislike him, not just as a contestant but also a human being. He has used the women in the house to reach so far, and yet never respects any of them. Once he is out, women around would be treating him like Swami Om. He was the one who started the jealous topic and now it’s blown out of proportion. Other than him, I like everyone and wished them all good luck for the remaining period of the show."

    Talking about his daughter being accused of faking her cuteness and innocence in the show, Singh said, "She is not faking a bit. Even at home, when she would get bored, she would get on to these antics. And she does the same kind of fun even on the show. When Himanshi Khurana had entered the house, she had called her an actor. Salman Khan back then told Himanshi that no one can act for so long. Similarly, I would say that if people feel Shehnaaz is still a fake, she should be given the best actor award. Anyone who has known her would vouch for the fact that she is just the same in real life. The best part is that she doesn’t entertain consciously. Her normal conversations become funny because of the way she talks."

    © IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd