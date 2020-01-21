Bigg Boss 13 January 21 episode LIVE UPDATES: Hina Khan will join the housemates on the show today. Bigg Boss 13 January 21 episode LIVE UPDATES: Hina Khan will join the housemates on the show today.

The fight to get into Bigg Boss 13’s Elite Club is getting fierce by the day. On Monday, Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz got into an ugly spat during the Elite Club task.

In Tuesday’s episode, Hina Khan will re-enter the house to pick the second member of the Elite Club. Rashami Desai, Arti Singh and Mahira Sharma are competing for a place in the club.

The audience will see another fight between Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz on Tuesday, leading to Bigg Boss calling them to the confession room, where Shukla will claim to have had enough of Riaz’s poking habit, and demands to leave the show.

Salman Khan had on Weekend Ka Vaar ousted Madhurima Tuli for her violent fight with Vishal Aditya Singh. Soon after her eviction, Madhurima told indianexpress.com, “Vishal should have been punished too because he instigated me a lot. It all happened because of that. However, I was more at fault because I hit him. There are times when you lose control over things and raise your hands. Even earlier people have pushed and hurt each other but it was usually in a task and not intentional. So I have no complaints from the makers.”

Bigg Boss 13 airs on Colors from Monday to Friday at 10.30 pm and on Saturday and Sunday at 9 pm.

