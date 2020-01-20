Bigg Boss 13 January 20 episode LIVE UPDATES: Housemates will fight to become the Elite Club member. Bigg Boss 13 January 20 episode LIVE UPDATES: Housemates will fight to become the Elite Club member.

Bigg Boss 13 now has nine contestants after the eviction of Madhurima Tuli during the Weekend Ka Vaar with Salman Khan. Madhurima, ex-girlfriend of Vishal Singh Aditya, was ousted out of the Bigg Boss house after her violent attack on the latter with a frying pan. Vishal, on the other hand, has resumed his game in the house.

During the Weekend Ka Vaar, we also saw a huge verbal spat between Salman Khan and Paras Chhabra. Salman tried to clear the equation Paras and Mahira Sharma share with each other while the two continued to call themselves as nothing more than friends. Mahira also lost her cool during the episode when Rashami Desai spoke against her and Paras.

Salman spoke to the housemates about the importance of being a member of the Elite Club. He congratulated Asim Riaz on becoming the first member of the club.

For those who are unaware about Elite Club, being its member will bring immunity from nominations, which can be used any time during the stay in the house.

At present, the house hosts Sidharth Shukla, Rashami Desai, Mahira Khan, Paras Chhabra, Arti Singh, Shehnaaz Gill, Shefali Jariwala, Vishal and Asim. These nine contestants will compete for the finale.