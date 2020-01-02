Follow Us:
Thursday, January 02, 2020
Bigg Boss 13 January 2 LIVE UPDATES

By: Entertainment Desk | Chennai | Updated: January 2, 2020 8:54:39 am
Bigg Boss 13 Bigg Boss 13 airs on Colors.

The latest season of Bigg Boss did not start on a great note, but in the past few weeks, the audience has started to enjoy the drama that the contestants have to offer on the reality show. Host Salman Khan has expressed his anger on various Weekend Ka Vaar episodes but seems like it hasn’t had much effect on the housemates.

Arhaan Khan was the last contestant to be eliminated, and currently, Shefali Bagga is the captain of the house.

Shefali Jariwala, Sidharth Shukla, Vishal Aditya Singh, Shehnaaz Gill, Asim Riaz, Paras Chhabra, Rashami Desai, Arti Singh, Shefali Bagga, Madhurima Tuli and Mahira Sharma are still competing for the winner’s trophy.

After his eviction, Arhaan Khan said, “This season, indeed the makers have allowed a lot of violence. I think if one of us had done something like that, we would have been out in the first place. There are some instances that make people feel that the show is biased. However, I can assure that Salman Bhai is not partial towards anyone. He makes a point to sort out issues between everyone.”

    08:54 (IST)02 Jan 2020
    Arhaan Khan on Rashami Desai

    While interacting with the media after his eviction, Indianexpress.com asked Arhaan Khan if participating with Desai was a wrong move, as he clearly got overshadowed by her. He replied, “If Rashami said that she thought about me and my career, then I am really happy. The way she stood for me throughout the show was commendable. We both played the game together, and quite well. As for being overshadowed, I don’t think that was the case at all. We both were partners in the game.”

    Read more | Bigg Boss 13 evicted contestant Arhaan Khan: Rashami Desai and I played the game together

    08:38 (IST)02 Jan 2020
    Gauhar Khan on Shefali Bagga
    08:19 (IST)02 Jan 2020
    Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill share a special moment

    Arhaan Khan spoke to the media after his elimination and spoke about Rashami Desai. He said, "When it is love, you also draw a lot of support from your partner. She was very sad but I made her understand the importance of the game. I told her that it is just a few weeks and she has to up her game. Personally, I want her to win Bigg Boss after all the show has helped us strengthen our relationship."

    Bigg Boss 13 has gotten an extension, and so the show that was supposed to end in January will now end on February 16.

    Bigg Boss 13 airs on Colors from Monday to Friday at 10.30 pm, and Weekend Ka Vaar with Salman Khan airs every Saturday and Sunday at 9 pm.

