Bigg Boss 13 January 2 LIVE UPDATES

Bigg Boss 13 airs on Colors.

The latest season of Bigg Boss did not start on a great note, but in the past few weeks, the audience has started to enjoy the drama that the contestants have to offer on the reality show. Host Salman Khan has expressed his anger on various Weekend Ka Vaar episodes but seems like it hasn’t had much effect on the housemates.

Arhaan Khan was the last contestant to be eliminated, and currently, Shefali Bagga is the captain of the house.

Shefali Jariwala, Sidharth Shukla, Vishal Aditya Singh, Shehnaaz Gill, Asim Riaz, Paras Chhabra, Rashami Desai, Arti Singh, Shefali Bagga, Madhurima Tuli and Mahira Sharma are still competing for the winner’s trophy.

After his eviction, Arhaan Khan said, “This season, indeed the makers have allowed a lot of violence. I think if one of us had done something like that, we would have been out in the first place. There are some instances that make people feel that the show is biased. However, I can assure that Salman Bhai is not partial towards anyone. He makes a point to sort out issues between everyone.”