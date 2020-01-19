Bigg Boss 13 January 19 episode LIVE UPDATES

Bigg Boss 13 airs on Colors. Bigg Boss 13 airs on Colors.

The Salman Khan-hosted show Bigg Boss 13 is attracting more attention with every passing day. Be it a violent fight between Madhurima Tuli and Vishal Aditya Singh or sweet little nothings between Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill, everything about the show is being loved by the viewers. It has secured a place in the top ten shows in the TRP list as well.

The contestants who are currently fighting for the trophy are Sidharth Shukla, Rashami Desai, Asim Riaz, Arti Singh, Mahira Sharma, Paras Chhabra, Shehnaaz Gill, Shefali Jariwala and Vishal Aditya Singh. Madhurima Tuli had to leave the house in Saturday’s Weekend Ka Vaar after Salman asked her to leave for hitting ex-beau Vishal with a frying pan earlier this week.

Last week, emotions ran high in the Bigg Boss house, as the family members of the contestants visited them and showered them with love. Shehnaaz’s father told her he wants her to lift the trophy, while Mahira’s mother warned Paras to not kiss her daughter. Sidharth’s mother asked him to take care of his health and Rashami’s niece and nephew made her rekindle her friendship with Sidharth.