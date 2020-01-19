Follow Us:
Sunday, January 19, 2020
Bigg Boss 13 January 19 episode LIVE UPDATES

Bigg Boss 13 live: Salman Khan reprimanded Paras Chhabra's rude behaviour in Saturday's Weekend Ka Vaar.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi | Updated: January 19, 2020 10:08:20 am
bigg boss 13 live updates Bigg Boss 13 airs on Colors. 

The Salman Khan-hosted show Bigg Boss 13 is attracting more attention with every passing day. Be it a violent fight between Madhurima Tuli and Vishal Aditya Singh or sweet little nothings between Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill, everything about the show is being loved by the viewers. It has secured a place in the top ten shows in the TRP list as well.

The contestants who are currently fighting for the trophy are Sidharth Shukla, Rashami Desai, Asim Riaz, Arti Singh, Mahira Sharma, Paras Chhabra, Shehnaaz Gill, Shefali Jariwala and Vishal Aditya Singh. Madhurima Tuli had to leave the house in Saturday’s Weekend Ka Vaar after Salman asked her to leave for hitting ex-beau Vishal with a frying pan earlier this week.

Last week, emotions ran high in the Bigg Boss house, as the family members of the contestants visited them and showered them with love. Shehnaaz’s father told her he wants her to lift the trophy, while Mahira’s mother warned Paras to not kiss her daughter. Sidharth’s mother asked him to take care of his health and Rashami’s niece and nephew made her rekindle her friendship with Sidharth.

    10:08 (IST)19 Jan 2020
    #IStandByAsim trend on social media

    The fans of Asim Riaz say they stand by him and support him in the show. One of the users wrote, "It’s not #AsimRiaz 's fault..
    But he is being demotivated from the beginning.. #IStandByAsim"

    09:54 (IST)19 Jan 2020
    Himanshi Khurana supports Asim Riaz

    After Salman Khan blamed Asim Riaz for Himanshi Khurana's broken marriage, Himanshi tweeted and supported Asim. She wrote, "I’m sry Asim apko aj suna pda mere lie bhi shocking tha..... u need motivation this time n I’m also very upset ........or one more thing jo teriyan mohabattan song me mere saath hai he’s just co-singer woh chow nahi hai ..........me n Asim support each other ......."

    09:31 (IST)19 Jan 2020
    'Shehnaaz Gill is next level girl'

    Gautam Gulati entered inside the Bigg Boss 13 house and tweeted, "#shehnaaz next level girl 🙈 I swear 👶🏼 This Epi is going to be super entertaining for all ❣️"

    This season of Bigg Boss has sparked several controversies and has led to some big revelations about its contestants. From Rashami being bankrupt and trying to commit suicide; Arti and Vishal being molested as a kid to Paras' bald patch and stammering problem; everything was revealed on the show.

    Bigg Boss 13 airs on Colors from Monday to Friday at 10.30 pm and on Saturday and Sunday at 9 pm.

