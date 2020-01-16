Bigg Boss 13 January 16 episode LIVE UPDATES

Bigg Boss 13 airs on Colors. Bigg Boss 13 airs on Colors.

Bigg Boss 13 has started to gain momentum as it enters its last few weeks. The reality show is currently in its family week where the family members of the contestants come inside the house to meet their loved ones.

On Thursday’s episode, Sidharth Shukla’s mother Rita Shukla and Shefali Jariwala’s actor-husband Parag Tyagi will be entering the house.

Mahira Sharma’s mother Saniya Sharma spoke to indianexpress.com about her visit to the house. She spoke about her daughter’s friendship with Paras and said, “Of course, they are good friends, and I know this wouldn’t affect their public image. However, I took the opportunity to tell Paras that he shouldn’t hug and kiss her so often. While he told me it’s only friendly, it does get too much sometimes.”

Bigg Boss 13 has had a good share of violent fights too. On Wednesday’s episode, Madhurima Tuli threw a kitchen pan at Vishal Aditya Singh. The ex-couple has had a long history of fights on Bigg Boss 13 as well as on the dance reality show Nach Baliye.