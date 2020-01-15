Follow Us:
Wednesday, January 15, 2020
Bigg Boss 13 January 15 episode LIVE UPDATES

Bigg Boss 13 January 15 episode: Bigg Boss 13 airs Monday-Friday at 10:30 pm on Colors. Salman Khan hosts Weekend Ka Vaar episodes every Saturday and Sunday at 9 pm.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi | Updated: January 15, 2020 3:50:30 pm
bigg boss 13 vishal madhurima fight Vishal Aditya Singh and Madhurima Tuli’s fight will take an ugly turn.

On Tuesday, Asim Riaz became the first member of the BB Elite Club. Asim, who was competing aganist Shehnaaz Gill, now has the power to save himself from nomination any time during the show, and also access to the Elite Club lounge area. Former Bigg Boss contestant Hina Khan, who entered the house on Monday, stayed on to pick the contestant for BB Elite Club.

On Wednesday, the audience will get to see Vishal Aditya Singh and Madhurima Tuli getting into an ugly fight, for which Bigg Boss will warn and punish them too.

Bigg Boss 13 will also soon air the family week episodes, where the loved ones of contestants will enter the house to meet and motivate them.

Shared a source with indianexpress.com, “Families will be visiting the Bigg Boss 13 house soon. They will mostly enter the house as part of the freeze task. At intervals, one member will enter and communicate with the housemates, who will be asked to not move or speak. There are high chances that some of them will get to interact with their families.”

From Arti Singh’s brother Krushna Abhishek to Sidharth Shukla’s mother Rita Shukla and Shefali Jariwala’s actor-husband Parag Tyagi, each housemate will welcome their family members into the house.

Family week has always been an important part of Bigg Boss. In every season, the dynamics between contestants see a vast change after they get pearls of wisdom from their loved ones.

    15:50 (IST)15 Jan 2020
    Bigg Boss to punish Vishal and Madhurima

    Vishal Aditya Singh and Madhurima Tuli will get physically aggressive with each other during a fight in Bigg Boss house.

    Asim Riaz and Shehnaaz Gill had also participated in the comedy task which was hosted by actor-comedian Paritosh Tripathi.

    Talking about the funny side of the contestants, Paritosh told indianexpress.com, "It was an amazing time to be on Bigg Boss 13. I haven’t done a lot of work as Paritosh, and I am usually seen in characters, so I was surprised that people knew me. It was a special feeling to be showered with so much love and respect. I couldn’t believe that they were the same people who fight so much in a given day. It was a fun break not just for us but also for them."

