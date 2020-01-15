Bigg Boss 13 January 15 episode LIVE UPDATES

Vishal Aditya Singh and Madhurima Tuli’s fight will take an ugly turn. Vishal Aditya Singh and Madhurima Tuli’s fight will take an ugly turn.

On Tuesday, Asim Riaz became the first member of the BB Elite Club. Asim, who was competing aganist Shehnaaz Gill, now has the power to save himself from nomination any time during the show, and also access to the Elite Club lounge area. Former Bigg Boss contestant Hina Khan, who entered the house on Monday, stayed on to pick the contestant for BB Elite Club.

On Wednesday, the audience will get to see Vishal Aditya Singh and Madhurima Tuli getting into an ugly fight, for which Bigg Boss will warn and punish them too.

Bigg Boss 13 will also soon air the family week episodes, where the loved ones of contestants will enter the house to meet and motivate them.

Shared a source with indianexpress.com, “Families will be visiting the Bigg Boss 13 house soon. They will mostly enter the house as part of the freeze task. At intervals, one member will enter and communicate with the housemates, who will be asked to not move or speak. There are high chances that some of them will get to interact with their families.”

From Arti Singh’s brother Krushna Abhishek to Sidharth Shukla’s mother Rita Shukla and Shefali Jariwala’s actor-husband Parag Tyagi, each housemate will welcome their family members into the house.

Family week has always been an important part of Bigg Boss. In every season, the dynamics between contestants see a vast change after they get pearls of wisdom from their loved ones.