Follow Us:
Tuesday, January 14, 2020
Live now

Bigg Boss 13 January 14 episode LIVE UPDATES

Bigg Boss 13 January 14 episode: Hina Khan, who entered the house in Monday's episode, will remain in the house on Tuesday to pick the first member of the BB Elite Club.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi | Updated: January 14, 2020 3:44:33 pm
bigg boss 13 asim shehnaaz Bigg Boss 13 airs Monday-Friday at 10:30 pm on Colors, and Salman Khan hosts Weekend ka Vaar episodes every Saturday and Sunday at 9 pm.

Bigg Boss 13 had no eviction in the last Weekend Ka Vaar. Instead host Salman Khan entered the house to celebrate the success of the current season. On the sidelines, he also gave a warning to Shehnaaz Gill to mend her ways and not indulge in amateurish behaviour around Sidharth Shukla.

In the week gone by, Madhurima Tuli, Sidharth Shukla, Rashami Desai, Asim Riaz, Arti Singh, Mahira Sharma, Paras Chhabra, Shehnaaz Gill, Shefali Jariwala and Vishal Aditya Singh were nominated. But owing to no elimination, the nominations have been carried forward to this week.

From what the audience has seen so far, Sidharth, Asim, Rashami and Shehnaaz have emerged as strong players and have managed to create a loyal fan base. While Sidharth is known for his aggression, Shehnaaz is liked for her bubbly nature. Asim, on the other hand, is playing an individual game and Rashami is already a popular face on Indian television.

Former Bigg Boss contestant Hina Khan, who entered the house in Monday’s episode, will stay in the house on Tuesday to pick the first member of the BB Elite Club.

Bigg Boss 13 premiered in September and had its mid-season finale in October. The reality show then saw a hoard of contestants entering as wild cards. This not only added the much-needed zing to the show, but also ensured that it climbed up the ratings chart. Much to the happiness of fans, the show even got a month-long extension, and will now have its finale on February 15.

Live Blog

Follow all the latest updates about Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss 13.

Highlights

    15:44 (IST)14 Jan 2020
    Hina Khan in the house

    Ex-Bigg Boss contestant Hina Khan will be choosing Bigg Boss' first Elite Club member among Shehnaaz Gill and Asim Riaz.

    Actor-comedian Paritosh Tripathi recently entered Bigg Boss 13 as the host of the Comedy Club setup where the contestants presented their comic skills. Talking about his experience on the show, Paritosh told indianexpress.com, "It was an amazing time to be on Bigg Boss 13. I haven’t done a lot of work as Paritosh, and I am usually seen in characters, so I was surprised that people knew me. It was a special feeling to be showered with so much love and respect. I couldn’t believe that they were the same people who fight so much in a given day. It was a fun break, not just for us but also for them."

    Adding that he was initially apprehensive about the contestants' reaction to jokes on them, Paritosh said, "I also had a 10-minute act where I cracked jokes on them. Honestly, I was scared that there is no escape route in the house, and all of them are aggressive people. What if they attack me? (laughs). However, they were so sporting to take jokes on themselves. And not just with me, even with their competitors. The entire vibe was very positive. It is really difficult to make someone laugh, and it is even tough to laugh at yourself."

    © IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd