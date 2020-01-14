Bigg Boss 13 January 14 episode LIVE UPDATES

Bigg Boss 13 airs Monday-Friday at 10:30 pm on Colors, and Salman Khan hosts Weekend ka Vaar episodes every Saturday and Sunday at 9 pm. Bigg Boss 13 airs Monday-Friday at 10:30 pm on Colors, and Salman Khan hosts Weekend ka Vaar episodes every Saturday and Sunday at 9 pm.

Bigg Boss 13 had no eviction in the last Weekend Ka Vaar. Instead host Salman Khan entered the house to celebrate the success of the current season. On the sidelines, he also gave a warning to Shehnaaz Gill to mend her ways and not indulge in amateurish behaviour around Sidharth Shukla.

In the week gone by, Madhurima Tuli, Sidharth Shukla, Rashami Desai, Asim Riaz, Arti Singh, Mahira Sharma, Paras Chhabra, Shehnaaz Gill, Shefali Jariwala and Vishal Aditya Singh were nominated. But owing to no elimination, the nominations have been carried forward to this week.

From what the audience has seen so far, Sidharth, Asim, Rashami and Shehnaaz have emerged as strong players and have managed to create a loyal fan base. While Sidharth is known for his aggression, Shehnaaz is liked for her bubbly nature. Asim, on the other hand, is playing an individual game and Rashami is already a popular face on Indian television.

Former Bigg Boss contestant Hina Khan, who entered the house in Monday’s episode, will stay in the house on Tuesday to pick the first member of the BB Elite Club.

Bigg Boss 13 premiered in September and had its mid-season finale in October. The reality show then saw a hoard of contestants entering as wild cards. This not only added the much-needed zing to the show, but also ensured that it climbed up the ratings chart. Much to the happiness of fans, the show even got a month-long extension, and will now have its finale on February 15.