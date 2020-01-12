Follow Us:
Sunday, January 12, 2020
Bigg Boss 13 January 12 episode LIVE UPDATES

Bigg Boss 13 airs Monday-Friday at 10:30 pm on Colors. Salman Khan hosts Weekend ka Vaar episodes every Saturday and Sunday at 9 pm.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi | Updated: January 12, 2020 4:41:06 pm
Bigg Boss 13 Bigg Boss 13 airs on Colors.

Controversial reality show Bigg Boss 13’s finale is barely a month away, and with D day drawing closer, the tension and competition among contestants have escalated quite a bit. As of now, Sidharth Shukla, Rashami Desai, Shehnaaz Gill, Arti Singh, Paras Chhabra, Mahira Sharma, Asim Riaz, Vishal Aditya Singh, Madhurima Tuli and Shefali Jariwala are the contestants who are vying for the coveted trophy. While the popular vote seems to be with Shukla, the relatively lesser-known Gill has carved out a space for herself in the minds and hearts of the audience.

In fact, out of the remaining contestants, it seems safe to assume that Sidharth, Shehnaaz and Desai are the most popular ones of the lot. However, only time will tell if any of the aforementioned names manage to walk away with the trophy and cash prize.

Recently, Deepika Padukone, Vikrant Massey and Laxmi Agarwal graced the Weekend ka Vaar episode. The trio were seen playing fun games with the housemates.

In tonight’s episode, host Salman Khan will be seen upset with Sidharth Shukla-Shehnaaz Gill, Vishal Aditya Singh-Madhurima Tuli and Paras Chhabra-Mahira Sharma over their inappropriate behaviour in the house.

    Vikas Khanna responds to backlash after Asim Riaz feeds him first
    Rashami Desai deserves to win, says a fan

    “#RashamiDesai deserves to win #BiggBoss13. She is maintaining the calmness & dignity. She is the only contestant who is not getting hyper. She never indulge in unwanted fights. She is task performer although her efforts are not lauded. Evry day psychotic behavior is not normal,” tweeted user @I_speaktruth10.

    Are Madhurima Tuli and Sidharth Shukla becoming friends?
    A sneak-peek into tonight's show

    Chef Vikas Khanna, who recently visited the sets of Bigg Boss 13, took a liking to Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill.

    “I think everyone is quite good but there’s something really special about Sidharth Shukla. He is really strong and has the leadership quality to take charge. Even Shehnaaz Gill was very cute. But she spoiled my chef coat with lipstick marks by kissing it,” Khanna told indianexpress.com.