Bigg Boss 13 January 12 episode LIVE UPDATES

Bigg Boss 13 airs on Colors. Bigg Boss 13 airs on Colors.

Controversial reality show Bigg Boss 13’s finale is barely a month away, and with D day drawing closer, the tension and competition among contestants have escalated quite a bit. As of now, Sidharth Shukla, Rashami Desai, Shehnaaz Gill, Arti Singh, Paras Chhabra, Mahira Sharma, Asim Riaz, Vishal Aditya Singh, Madhurima Tuli and Shefali Jariwala are the contestants who are vying for the coveted trophy. While the popular vote seems to be with Shukla, the relatively lesser-known Gill has carved out a space for herself in the minds and hearts of the audience.

In fact, out of the remaining contestants, it seems safe to assume that Sidharth, Shehnaaz and Desai are the most popular ones of the lot. However, only time will tell if any of the aforementioned names manage to walk away with the trophy and cash prize.

Recently, Deepika Padukone, Vikrant Massey and Laxmi Agarwal graced the Weekend ka Vaar episode. The trio were seen playing fun games with the housemates.

In tonight’s episode, host Salman Khan will be seen upset with Sidharth Shukla-Shehnaaz Gill, Vishal Aditya Singh-Madhurima Tuli and Paras Chhabra-Mahira Sharma over their inappropriate behaviour in the house.