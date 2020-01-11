Bigg Boss 13 January 11 Weekend Ka Vaar LIVE UPDATES

Bigg Boss 13 January 11 Weekend Ka Vaar: Salman Khan will pull up Shehnaaz Gill. Bigg Boss 13 January 11 Weekend Ka Vaar: Salman Khan will pull up Shehnaaz Gill.

Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss 13 is just a month away from getting its winner. The contestants who continue to fight for the trophy and cash prize are, Sidharth Shukla, Rashami Desai, Shehnaaz Gill, Arti Singh, Paras Chhabra, Mahira Sharma, Vishal Aditya Singh, Madhurima Tuli and Shefali Jarivala.

From the nine contestants, it is Sidharth, Asim, Rashami and Shehnaaz who have a strong fanbase and hold the maximum chances of winning the show. These four have managed to stay in the limelight from the beginning. While Sidharth is known for his aggression, Shehnaaz is liked by the audience for her bubbly nature. Asim has made a place in the heart of the audience by playing an individual game and Rashami is already a known face among the television audience.

Recently, celebrity chef Vikas Khanna went inside the house to judge the cooking skills of Bigg Boss 13 contestants. He was excited to be on the show and shared with indianexpress.com, “It was so much fun to be on the show. Initially, it was tough to discipline them, and I actually had to reprimand them for talking so much.”

On being asked which contestant he like on the show, he said, “I think everyone is quite good but there’s something really special about Sidharth Shukla. He is really strong and has the leadership quality to take charge.”