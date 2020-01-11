Follow Us:
Saturday, January 11, 2020
Live now

Bigg Boss 13 January 11 Weekend Ka Vaar LIVE UPDATES

Bigg Boss 13 January 11 episode: In tonight's Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman Khan will pull up Shehnaaz Gill for her behaviour inside the house. He will also tell Siddharth Shukla about Shehnaaz's love for him.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi | Updated: January 11, 2020 4:24:52 pm
Bigg Boss 13 weekend ka vaar Bigg Boss 13 January 11 Weekend Ka Vaar: Salman Khan will pull up Shehnaaz Gill.

Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss 13 is just a month away from getting its winner. The contestants who continue to fight for the trophy and cash prize are, Sidharth Shukla, Rashami Desai, Shehnaaz Gill, Arti Singh, Paras Chhabra, Mahira Sharma, Vishal Aditya Singh, Madhurima Tuli and Shefali Jarivala.

From the nine contestants, it is Sidharth, Asim, Rashami and Shehnaaz who have a strong fanbase and hold the maximum chances of winning the show. These four have managed to stay in the limelight from the beginning. While Sidharth is known for his aggression, Shehnaaz is liked by the audience for her bubbly nature. Asim has made a place in the heart of the audience by playing an individual game and Rashami is already a known face among the television audience.

Recently, celebrity chef Vikas Khanna went inside the house to judge the cooking skills of Bigg Boss 13 contestants. He was excited to be on the show and shared with indianexpress.com, “It was so much fun to be on the show. Initially, it was tough to discipline them, and I actually had to reprimand them for talking so much.”

On being asked which contestant he like on the show, he said, “I think everyone is quite good but there’s something really special about Sidharth Shukla. He is really strong and has the leadership quality to take charge.”

Live Blog

Follow all the updates about Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 13.

Highlights

    16:24 (IST)11 Jan 2020
    Here's a sneak peek into tonight's Weekend Ka Vaar
    16:15 (IST)11 Jan 2020
    Bigg Boss 13 is Sidharth Shukla's show

    Former Bigg Boss contestant Kamya Punjabi wrote on Twitter, "#BB13 is a #SiddharthShuklashow pick any epi it is all about him n last few episodes to hassi ki rail lagaa di hai 🤣🤣🤣 @ColorsTV @sidharth_shukla." 

    16:04 (IST)11 Jan 2020
    Contestants to go on a drive with Deepika Padukone
    15:55 (IST)11 Jan 2020
    Chhapaak actor Deepika Padukone in the house
    15:46 (IST)11 Jan 2020
    Laxmi Agarwal to play a unique game with contestants

    Acid attack survivor and social activist Laxmi Agarwal will play a game titled ‘Muh Dikahi’ where each of the housemates have to share some of their own experiences that have shaped them to be the people they are today.  Arti Singh would reveal that she was molested by a servant in her own house when she was young and how she escaped by jumping off from the second floor. Rashami Desai will also share her story during the task. 

    15:24 (IST)11 Jan 2020
    Salman Khan gets upset with Shehnaaz Gill

    This week all the nine contestants, Sidharth Shukla, Rashami Desai, Shehnaaz Gill, Arti Singh, Paras Chhabra, Mahira Sharma, Vishal Aditya Singh, Madhurima Tuli and Shefali Jarivala, have been nominated for eviction. Last week, Arhaan Khan walked out of the house.

    Bigg Boss 13 airs on Colors from Monday to Friday at 10.30 pm and on Saturday and Sunday, it airs at 9 pm.

    © IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd