Bigg Boss 13 January 1 LIVE UPDATES

The thirteenth season of Bigg Boss is making headlines for several reasons. The contestants have managed to not only irk each other but have also left host Salman Khan upset on several occasions.

Amidst so much action inside the house, some contestants have failed to grab attention. While Madhurima Tuli seems lost in the house, Shefali Bagga is doing nothing exceptional.

After Arhaan Khan’s eviction on Tuesday, Shefali Jariwala, Sidharth Shukla, Vishal Aditya Singh, Shehnaaz Gill, Asim Riaz, Paras Chhabra, Rashami Desai, Arti Singh, Shefali Bagga, Madhurima Tuli and Mahira Sharma are still competing for the Bigg Boss 13 trophy.

Post his exit from Bigg Boss 13, Arhaan interacted with the media about his experience. Sharing that he was not expecting to get evicted, he said, “I was playing a strong game and was doing really good. I also had my strategies in place, played the tasks well and took a stand for what is right. I have no idea why I am the one who gets eliminated.”