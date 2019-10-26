Bigg Boss 13: Hindustani Bhau, Keshari Lal and Tehseen Poonawala to enter as wild cards

As Bigg Boss 13 housemates prep up for the mini-finale in the coming weeks, makers have already planned to send in three new contestants as wild cards. Youtuber Hindustani Bhau, columnist Tehseen Poonawala and Bhojpuri star Khesari Yadav will join the Salman Khan hosted show in the coming days.

Shared a source with indianexpress.com, “While Tehseen and Hindustani Bhau will join the show this weekend, Khesari will only come post-Diwali. The three will, for now, stay in a secret room and enter the main house later. The makers are hopeful that the new addition will add some drama and entertainment to the season.”

A Mumbai resident, Hindustani Bhau’s real name is Vikas Fhatak. A popular YouTuber, his videos have him talking about the nation. He also doesn’t shy away from abusing people who he feels are anti-national. A fan of Sanjay Dutt, Hindustani Bhau is usually dressed like Dutt’s on-screen character in Vaastav. An ex-crime journalist, he is also actively involved in his NGO Aditya Yuva Pratishthan, which he has named after his son.

The second contestant Tehseen Poonawala is a columnist and entrepreneur. He is quite a popular face on political debates on various news channels. Known to be quite opinionated, Tehseen will prove to be a strong contender given his background. But if he can manage to entertain and rake in votes will be something to see in the coming days.

Lastly, Bhojpuri sensation Khesari Lal Yadav will also join the remaining contestants post the mini-finale. A superstar in the regional cinema, Khesari has been working for around a decade. His breakthrough came from the movie Saajan Chale Sasural in 2012. An award-winning actor, Khesari will definitely have an upper hand, given his popularity in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh. This is not the first time Bhojpuri actors have been on Bigg Boss. Earlier, Ravi Kishen, Manoj Tiwari, Sambhavna Seth, Monalisa and Nirahua Dinesh Lal Yadav have been part of the show in various seasons.

As of now, after showing their violent streak in the snake and ladder task, the entire house is nominated. Given it’s a Diwali weekend, no elimination will take place. Next week, three contestants among Sidharth Shukla, Arti Singh, Rashami Desai, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Mahira Sharma, Paras Chhabra, Shehnaaz Gill, Shefali Bagga, Asim Riaz and Siddhartha Dey will exit the house.

Bigg Boss 13 airs Monday-Friday at 10:30 pm on Colors and Salman Khan takes charge in the Weekend Ka Vaar at 9 pm.