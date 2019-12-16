Bigg Boss 13 helped me change my image: Hindustani Bhau

Hindustani Bhau is out of Bigg Boss 13. Hindustani Bhau is out of Bigg Boss 13.

Vikas Pathak, who is popularly known as Hindustani Bhau, got evicted from Bigg Boss 13 on Sunday. The social media sensation had entered the Salman Khan-hosted reality show post the mid-season finale. While his abusive videos are his claim to fame, on the show, Pathak came across as a mature, logical and fun-loving person.

Post his exit from the show, Hindustani Bhau, in an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com, shared that he enjoyed his stint, given it was such a big platform. “I really got so much love from my fans. I could never imagine that I could be pitted against such popular celebrities. It’s just that in the last two weeks, I had been missing my mother and family a lot. I was mentally very disturbed and wanted to actually go home. My mother is the most important person in my life, and I am happy to be finally meeting her,” shared the YouTuber.

When asked what led to him becoming so dull in the game, Bhau said, “As you all know Sidharth Shukla was diagnosed with typhoid, and a lot of other people also got a viral infection. I had pain in my joints and so was advised by the doctors to rest. I was also quite weak and so couldn’t participate much in the activities. I know my fans expected me to be around the camera all the time, but I had no strength. However, I tried my best to entertain everyone.”

Hindustani Bhau has also been pulled up multiple times by host Salman Khan for sleeping through the day in the show. Defending his action, the social media star said, “The problem is that we had no clue about the time there. We would have breakfast at 2 pm, lunch by 5-6 pm and then by the time we had dinner, it was almost 2 in the morning. Then we would spend hours talking, and as soon as we slept, the music would blast in the house waking us up. I faced severe lack of sleep and so I tried to catch a nap sometimes.”

Talking about the contestants and their strategies, Bhau said, “They are all actors and so have a facade in front of them. They were all fake and one couldn’t understand when they were real or when they acted. I come from a humble background and so couldn’t pretend. But I am thankful that because of Bigg Boss, I managed to change my image. Now people have realised that I am a fun-loving person, and am not abusing all the time. And most importantly, I can respect women.”

He also opened up on the cause of rift between him and Sidharth Shukla. “Even today, the men in the house are scared to be rude to women because of me. Sidharth Shukla is someone who is very temperamental and can even get violent. He really tortured Arti Singh, because of which she got a panic attack. That really shook me. And when he tried to act smart with Himanshi Khurana, I told him fiercely to draw the line. I was not scared of him nor his aggressiveness.”

As he mentioned Khurana, who was a dear friend to him, we asked Hindustani Bhau if her bonding with Asim Riaz was real or just a survival strategy. With a broad smile, he said, “As I told you, these celebs are all playing characters, so it’s really difficult to know what’s real and what’s not. Although I was most experienced among them, I couldn’t read them. It’s a strange place.”

Sharing his learnings from Bigg Boss 13, Bhau said, “I learnt that agree to both parties when you are caught in a fight. However, the biggest teaching that I got is that never go all the way to help someone. There would be a time when they will shot back at you saying they never asked you for aide.”

Hindustani Bhau’s quick takes

Give these contestants a fun nickname according to your experience:

Sidharth Shukla: Teen baar dolo

Paras Chhabra: Kanya rashi

Mahira Sharma: Chana masala

Shehnaaz Gill: Chaptar

Asim Riaz: Chota bheem

Vishal Aditya Singh: Kekda

Arti Singh: Late lateef

Shefali Jariwala: Chupdi

Arhaan Khan: Gareebo ka Abhishek Bachchan

Rashami Desai: Paanch ka dollar

Madhurima Tuli: Can’t think of anything

Shefali Bagga: Abba jabba bagga

