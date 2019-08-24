Bigg Boss 13 first teaser: Salman Khan promises a twisted season

The first teaser of much-anticipated Colors reality show Bigg Boss 13 is finally here. In the promo, Salman is seen playing a station master. As the train moves, the host explains the concept of the new season and how it will be a fast-moving one packed with excitement. Adding his own brand of quirk to the promo, Salman says, “Yeh season hai mera, bohot hi tedha (This season is mine and quite twisted).

Watch the first teaser of Bigg Boss 13 which only have celebrities as contestants:

Shared a source with indianexpress.com, “This season will not have a specific theme but will be packed with extra dose of drama. Bigg Boss 13 will only have celebrities for a change as the makers want to get back the old popularity and charm of the reality show.”

For the first time, the set of the reality show has been moved from Lonavla to Filmcity. The casting for the series is in its final stage now. Celebrities like Chunky Pandey, Rajpal Yadav, Karan Patel, Shivin Narang, Dayanand Shetty, Karan Vohra, Swastika Mukherjee, Tina Dutta, Siddharth Shukla, Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Ankita Lokhande have reportedly been approached for the season.

Bigg Boss 13 will reportedly launch on September 29.