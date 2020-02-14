Bigg Boss 13 finale voting: Here’s how you can vote for contestants via Voot app

Bigg Boss 13 voting: Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz, Shehnaaz Gill, Rashami Desai, Arti Singh and Paras Chhabra are the Bigg Boss 13 finalists. (Photo: Voot/Twitter) Bigg Boss 13 voting: Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz, Shehnaaz Gill, Rashami Desai, Arti Singh and Paras Chhabra are the Bigg Boss 13 finalists. (Photo: Voot/Twitter)

Bigg Boss 13 finale voting: Bigg Boss 13 is set to announce its winner on February 15. Ahead of the big day, fans of the Salman Khan-hosted show have a chance to vote for their favourite contestants through the Voot app.

The Voot app includes a section where you can cast your vote for the particular housemate and help them win the show. For that, the user will need to log in to the Voot app with either their google ID or Facebook or by registering yourself on the app. This is an interesting method to vote for fans who are used to missed calls and SMS.

The Voot app has all through the season even given a chance to the viewers to save their preferred contestants from elimination every week, apart from showing exclusive unseen footage of Bigg Boss 13 house.

Bigg Boss 13 ran for more than 100 days, after a one-month extension it received owing to the rising TRP.

After Mahira Sharma’s eviction on Thursday, the show is left with its top six contestants – Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz, Shehnaaz Gill, Rashami Desai, Arti Singh and Paras Chhabra.

Bigg Boss 13 finale will air on February 15 at 9 pm.

