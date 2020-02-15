Bigg Boss 13 finale live streaming: When, where and how to watch Bigg Boss Season 13 grand finale live

Bigg Boss 13 finale: Bigg Boss 13 airs on Colors. Bigg Boss 13 finale: Bigg Boss 13 airs on Colors.

Bigg Boss 13 is hosting its finale tonight and with six finalists competing for the trophy, this will be a memorable finale for the fans. Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz, Arti Singh, Rashami Desai, Paras Chhabra and Shehnaaz Gill have been inside the Bigg Boss house for almost four months and tonight, one will emerge as the winner.

Where to watch Bigg Boss 13 finale?

The audience can watch the broadcast live on Colors TV and Colors HD TV at 9 pm on Saturday, February 15.

For those who can’t watch the broadcast on their television screens, the show will be available on Jio TV app and Airtel Xstream for Jio and Airtel users, respectively.

In case you miss the live broadcast, the show will be available on Voot.

Also Read | Bigg Boss Season 13 finale winner LIVE UPDATES

Bigg Boss 13 started its journey on September 29, 2019, and has thus become the longest season in the history of Bigg Boss. Host Salman Khan will announce the winner tonight.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd