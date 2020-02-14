Bigg Boss 13 finale: Date, time, finalists, prize money, guests and everything else you need to know

Bigg Boss 13 finale will air on February 15. Bigg Boss 13 finale will air on February 15.

Bigg Boss 13 Finale Date, Timings, Finalists, Contestants: Bigg Boss 13 is set to air its finale on February 15 at 9 pm. Host Salman Khan, who has already unveiled the trophy during the last Weekend Ka Vaar, will announce the winner of this season on Saturday night.

Here are all the details about Bigg Boss 13 finale:

Date

Bigg Boss 13 finale will be telecast on Saturday, February 15 on multiple platforms, including Colors channel and Voot app. Fans of the show can vote for their favourite contestant on the Voot app till Friday night.

Timing

Bigg Boss 13 finale will air at 9 pm on Colors channel.

Finalists

After the eviction of Mahira Sharma on Thursday, Shehnaaz Gill, Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz, Rashami Desai, Paras Chhabra and Arti Singh became the six finalists of the controversial reality show.

Prize Money

As per reports, the prize money will be Rs 50 lakhs, though no official confirmation has come from Colors channel and the makers of Bigg Boss 13 as yet.

Guests

Apart from former Bigg Boss 13 contestants, the finale episode will also feature Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 contestants.

