Sunday, February 09, 2020
Bigg Boss 13 February 9 Weekend Ka Vaar episode LIVE UPDATES

Bigg Boss 13 February 9 Weekend Ka Vaar episode LIVE UPDATES: Paras Chhabra is safe from evictions. Salman Khan will evict one nominated contestant among Shehnaaz Gill, Arti Singh and Mahira Sharma.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi | Updated: February 9, 2020 1:18:38 pm
bigg boss 13 February 9 weekend ka vaar episode salman khan sidharth shukla, shehnaaz gill, asim riaz Bigg Boss 13 February 9 Weekend Ka Vaar episode: Salman Khan to give funny task to Shehnaaz Gill, Sidharth Shukla and Paras Chhabra.

Bigg Boss 13’s this week’s Weekend Ka Vaar started off on a fun note. While Salman Khan did not mark his attendance on the show, Shilpa Shetty Kundra brought some moments of laughter and asked the housemates to share their best and worst memory in the house. While Sidharth Shukla stated his best memory is related to Shehnaaz Gill, he expressed he felt betrayed by Asim Riaz, who he had considered a good friend at the beginning of the show. Gill stated that her best memory is when she shared the stage with Salman Khan while the worst is her first nomination when she felt the fear of getting evicted. Similarly, Mahira Sharma, Paras Chhabra, Asim Riaz, Arti Singh and Rashami Desai shared their memories in the Bigg Boss house.

The actor also asked the housemates to give their friends in the house a parting gift. Shukla gave his grey shorts, which have been in news for a while. Gill gifted lipstick to Shukla. Chhabra gifted a wrist band to Sharma while Riaz gifted a perfume to Desai.

Shilpa also made the housemates go through some fitness challenge. She asked them to perform couple Yoga.

The episode also saw an argument between Shukla, Chhabra, Gill and Arti Singh. However, as the episode proceeded, things just fell into place.

Live Blog

Follow all the live updates of Bigg Boss 13 here.

Highlights

    13:18 (IST)09 Feb 2020
    Shehnaaz, Sidharth and Paras' funny act

    Salman Khan will ask Shehnaaz, Sidharth and Paras to enact a sequence taking place in Bigg Boss but after 50 years.

    During the immunity task, Shukla was able to save Paras Chhabra, due to which the latter is now safe from the nominations. However, Arti Singh, Mahira Sharma and Shehnaaz Gill will still face evictions this weekend.

    Bigg Boss 13 airs on Colors from Monday to Friday at 10.30 pm, and on Saturday and Sunday at 9 pm.

