Bigg Boss 13 February 9 Weekend Ka Vaar episode LIVE UPDATES

Bigg Boss 13 February 9 Weekend Ka Vaar episode: Salman Khan to give funny task to Shehnaaz Gill, Sidharth Shukla and Paras Chhabra.

Bigg Boss 13’s this week’s Weekend Ka Vaar started off on a fun note. While Salman Khan did not mark his attendance on the show, Shilpa Shetty Kundra brought some moments of laughter and asked the housemates to share their best and worst memory in the house. While Sidharth Shukla stated his best memory is related to Shehnaaz Gill, he expressed he felt betrayed by Asim Riaz, who he had considered a good friend at the beginning of the show. Gill stated that her best memory is when she shared the stage with Salman Khan while the worst is her first nomination when she felt the fear of getting evicted. Similarly, Mahira Sharma, Paras Chhabra, Asim Riaz, Arti Singh and Rashami Desai shared their memories in the Bigg Boss house.

The actor also asked the housemates to give their friends in the house a parting gift. Shukla gave his grey shorts, which have been in news for a while. Gill gifted lipstick to Shukla. Chhabra gifted a wrist band to Sharma while Riaz gifted a perfume to Desai.

Shilpa also made the housemates go through some fitness challenge. She asked them to perform couple Yoga.

The episode also saw an argument between Shukla, Chhabra, Gill and Arti Singh. However, as the episode proceeded, things just fell into place.