Bigg Boss 13 February 8 episode Weekend Ka Vaar LIVE UPDATES

Bigg Boss 13 is nearing its finale but that is not stopping the housemates from breaking rules or ruining tasks. Earlier this week, we saw Bigg Boss giving the Elite Club members – Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz and Rashami Desai – a chance to offer immunity to any one contestant among Shehnaaz Gill, Paras Chhabra, Arti Singh and Mahira Sharma. However, as the task proceeded, Paras, who was out of the task as announced by Rashami, broke the props and tried to stop the task. Bigg Boss made sure to keep the task going on by replacing the props. But as none of the contestants could survive, the non-Elite Club members lost the chance to win immunity.

In Friday’s episode, the Elite Club members were yet again given a chance to save one among the other four nominated contestants. While Sidharth sided with Paras, Asim and Rashami gave their support to Arti and Shehnaaz, respectively. Asim tried hard to convince Sidharth to save Arti.

Later, the audience witnessed Asim instigating Arti and Shehnaaz against Sidharth. Asim and Rashami also blamed Bigg Boss for being biased towards Shukla. However, despite Bigg Boss’ multiple warnings, the three got involved in the task aggressively.

The task will continue in Saturday’s episode. We will also see Shehnaaz confronting Sidharth about how he has never supported her in the game while he had her moral support.

