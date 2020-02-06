Bigg Boss 13 February 6 episode LIVE UPDATES

Bigg Boss 13 airs on Colors. Bigg Boss 13 airs on Colors.

The finale of Bigg Boss 13 is all set to happen in just nine days. With the competition nearing a close, the drama inside the house is at its peak. Asim Riaz, Sidharth Shukla, Rashami Desai, Arti Singh, Paras Chhabra, Mahira Sharma and Shehnaaz Gill are all nominated this week.

When the contestants met with members of the press inside the house, a lot of new information came to light with respect to their interpersonal dynamics.

At the moment, Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai look like frontrunners and have the potential to win the show. Asim Riaz too has been making a lot of buzz inside the house. The buzz has apparently travelled to Hollywood as wrestler John Cena shared a photo of Asim on his Instagram account.