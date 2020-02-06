Follow Us:
Thursday, February 06, 2020
Bigg Boss 13 February 6 episode LIVE UPDATES

Sidharth Shukla, Rashami Desai, Arti Singh, Paras Chhabra, Mahira Sharma and Shehnaaz Gill have been nominated for elimination.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi | Updated: February 6, 2020 11:04:04 am
Bigg Boss 13 Bigg Boss 13 airs on Colors.

The finale of Bigg Boss 13 is all set to happen in just nine days. With the competition nearing a close, the drama inside the house is at its peak. Asim Riaz, Sidharth Shukla, Rashami Desai, Arti Singh, Paras Chhabra, Mahira Sharma and Shehnaaz Gill are all nominated this week.

When the contestants met with members of the press inside the house, a lot of new information came to light with respect to their interpersonal dynamics.

At the moment, Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai look like frontrunners and have the potential to win the show. Asim Riaz too has been making a lot of buzz inside the house. The buzz has apparently travelled to Hollywood as wrestler John Cena shared a photo of Asim on his Instagram account.

    11:04 (IST)06 Feb 2020
    Shehnaaz deserved to be in the Elite Club

    Former Bigg Boss contestant Dolly Bindra tweeted, "Well elite club was much deserved by only #ShehnaazGiII @BiggBoss #BB13 #BiggBoss13"

    Vishal Aditya Singh was recently evicted from Bigg Boss 13. Post elimination, he told indianexpress.com, "I am a very emotional person, and people who are close to me do affect me, in some way or the other. With Madhurima, I think there were too many unnecessary fights, which I think we could have avoided. I hold myself responsible for this because I knew what kind of a person she is. I should have kept the distance and concentrated more on my game. I shouldn’t have tried to sort things out, which unfortunately turned worse."

    Bigg Boss 13 airs on Colors from Monday to Friday at 10.30 pm, and on Saturday and Sunday at 9 pm.

