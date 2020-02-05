Bigg Boss 13 February 5 episode LIVE UPDATES

With ten days and seven contestants left, reality show Bigg Boss 13 is getting exciting by the day. The winner will be announced on February 15, but before that, the viewers are getting to see a different side of the contestants. Asim Riaz and Sidharth Shukla, after fighting for four months, are finally at peace with each other’s existence in the house.
Rashami Desai is finally in the race to win the trophy and is winning hearts with her way of handling things. Arti Singh seems to have developed confidence in being among the finalists. Paras Chhabra, Mahira Sharma and Shehnaaz Gill are also trying hard to stay relevant in the show.
Recently, the seven contestants faced media inside the Bigg Boss house and clarified their stance on different issues which were raised during their stay inside the house. Shehnaaz was asked about her friendship with Sidharth and Rashami was questioned about her relationship with Arhaan Khan. Asim and Paras too were asked about their girlfriends outside the house.
Highlights
During the press confernce on Tuesday, Asim was quized about his alleged girlfriend outside the Bigg Boss 13 house. Asim cleared the air and said that he wasn't seeing anyone. Infact he accepted that he was in love with Himanshi.
A Twitter user named @Shabana82290370 wrote, "I don't understand why Only Shehnaaz ha to prove whether its her love, friendship and nature.. Why?? Why is she being targeted.. I know @BiggBoss u r trying to do..Please Stop defaming her and showing her down..🙏🙏"
Former Bigg Boss contestants Hina Khan had shared with indianexpress.com, the names of contstants she feels will enter the finals of the show this year. She said, "I don’t know who is going be the winner. As far as top contestants are concerned, I see Rashami (Desai), Sidharth (Shukla), Asim (Riaz) and Shehnaaz (Gill) in top four. That’s what I feel. But you don’t know. There are still two weeks to go, which will be tough."
It looks like things will get worse between Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill after the Bigg Boss 13 press conference.