Bigg Boss 13 February 5 episode LIVE UPDATES

With ten days and seven contestants left, reality show Bigg Boss 13 is getting exciting by the day. The winner will be announced on February 15, but before that, the viewers are getting to see a different side of the contestants. Asim Riaz and Sidharth Shukla, after fighting for four months, are finally at peace with each other’s existence in the house.

Rashami Desai is finally in the race to win the trophy and is winning hearts with her way of handling things. Arti Singh seems to have developed confidence in being among the finalists. Paras Chhabra, Mahira Sharma and Shehnaaz Gill are also trying hard to stay relevant in the show.

Recently, the seven contestants faced media inside the Bigg Boss house and clarified their stance on different issues which were raised during their stay inside the house. Shehnaaz was asked about her friendship with Sidharth and Rashami was questioned about her relationship with Arhaan Khan. Asim and Paras too were asked about their girlfriends outside the house.